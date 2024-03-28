Rovers, get ready for an in-depth look at your new favorite game in the Wuthering Waves special broadcast program, streaming tomorrow. We’re eager to get into the game and try it out, so we’ll definitely be watching.

The special broadcast goes live on March 29, at 7pm (UTC+8) – that’s 11am GMT, 7am EST, and 4am PST, so it might be an early one for you if you’re in the US. Still, should you be willing to wake up and down some coffee, you can tune in right here on YouTube.

In the program, we’re likely to get a look at all the upcoming Wuthering Waves characters like Jiyan and Chixia. The stream also goes over feedback from the second closed beta and has some important announcements – perhaps the Wuthering Waves release date.

Wuthering Waves is shaping up to be a big and immersive game with plenty to do – characters come in different rarities, with a range of weapons from pistols to swords, and elements including electro, fusion, and glacio to cover a lot of combat abilities.

You take on the role of Rover and embark on a journey into a world desolated by the Lament. Humanity is starting over, and you – along with the characters you meet along the way – must help. You can pre-register right now on the official site.

