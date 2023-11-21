Nicole – Zenless Zone Zero

In Zenless Zone Zero, Nicole Demara has a strike attack style and harnesses the physical element, meaning she can dish out some truly devastating hits with her briefcase-gun hybrid weapon. Nicole is also a member of the Cunning Hares faction along with Anby, Billy, and Nekomiya.

If you’re taking part in the beta, we recommend you check out our Zenless Zone Zero tier list to find out which Zenless Zone Zero character we think is best, our Zenless Zone Zero codes, and Zenless Zone Zero release date page to learn when you might get your hands on the full game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Zenless Zone Zero’s Nicole.

Who is Zenless Zone Zero’s Nicole?

Nicole is the leader of the Cunning Hares, AKA Gentle House, a faction that deals with commissions relating to Hollows. According to her introduction from Hoyolab, she’s said to be both cunning and crafty and has a reputation for loving money, but almost constantly being near bankruptcy.

Other members of Cunning Hares include Zenless Zone Zero’s Anby, Zenless Zone Zero’s Billy, and Nekomiya.

Who are Nicole’s voice actors?

Tingting Chen voices Nicole in Chinese, you may recognize her as Honkai Star Rail’s Trailblazer and Honkai Star Rail’s Sushang. Serizawa Yu is Nicole’s Japanese VA, she plays Liliya Olenyeva in Honkai Impact 3rd.

What is the best Nicole build?

Nicole dishes out strike damage and her element is physical. In the first closed beta, we got to see her attack enemies with a chunky briefcase that can also turn into a gun that fires a powerful shot for her special attack.

We don’t have any recommendations for Nicole’s best build just yet, but we’ll update this guide during the second closed beta to let you know the best way to use her.

That’s all we have for you on Zenless Zone Zero’s Nicole at the moment. If you need some Hoyoverse action right now, head over to our Honkai Star Rail codes and Genshin Impact codes lists to pick up some freebies.