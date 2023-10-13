Zo codes November 2023

October 13, 2023: We checked for new Zo codes
Zo is a tough Roblox game and it’s very competitive, so it’s a case of survival of the fittest, but the right weapon, in-game items, and souls can help you become stronger, and that’s where this Zo codes list comes in. You see, this guide full of wacky numbers and letters provides you with plenty of souls.
Active Zo codes
Here are all the new Zo codes:
- MAY4 – 25 shards
- 600klikes – free shards
Expired codes:
- 550LIKES
- 500KLIKES
- 450klikes
- 400klikes
- BOARDING
- 350KLIKES
- 300KLIKES
- CLANSV2
- 915719
- NEWYEAR2022
- MERRYCHRISTMAS
- 100MVISITS
- boarding
- Halloween
- ZoDown
- Zeekbday
- QUESTS
- 80M
What are Zo codes?
Zo codes provide you with souls courtesy of the game’s developer, Voldex, who also releases new ones each time a milestone is hit, so bookmark this page if you want to stay up to date with the latest freebies.
How do I redeem Zo codes?
Redeeming Zo codes is straightforward. Just follow these steps:
- Open Zo
- Reach the well
- Look for a panel on the back of it
- Enter your code where available
- Hit redeem
- Enjoy your freebie
There you have it, all of the available Zo codes. If you’re after some less blocky games to play, our lists of the best iPhone games and best Android games have some great choices.