A Hero’s Destiny codes October 2023

A Hero’s Destiny codes are little treats given out by developer Wrongful Studios to help you out with free boosts to your experience, yen, luck, and more. You can also get free lucky spins, so why not take some help on your journey? Feel free to bookmark this page, too, as we’ll add new codes as soon as they appear.

Once you grab all A Hero's Destiny codes you can handle, we've got more Roblox freebies for you.

Here are all of the new A Hero’s Destiny codes:

eclipse – one hour of all boosts (new!)

– one hour of all boosts (new!) onepunchhero – one hour of all boosts (you can only redeem this if you’ve played One Punch Hero on the same account)

– one hour of all boosts (you can only redeem this if you’ve played One Punch Hero on the same account) refund2 – stat reset

– stat reset refund1 – stat reset

– stat reset polarstetic – ten lucky spins

Expired codes:

holiday2022

limitless

300kfavorites

reaper

spooky2

2years!

cosmic

omelette

100m!

grind

bing

bong

rok

playdemonblade

100kfav

100kmembers

10mil

110klikes!

120klikes!

125kfav

140klikes

150kfavorites

150kmembers

2022

20mil

250kfavsyass

25k

30mvisits

40m

4th

50klikes

50mvisits!

60klikes

75klikes

80k!

90klikes!

anniversary

arcane

bigexp

bigstr

blast

Bruh

coolsale

dhm

freeluck

golden

Gravity

humanmonster

nep

panda

platinum

spooky

toxin

turkey

What are A Hero’s Destiny codes?

A Hero’s Destiny codes are free little in-game treats courtesy of the developer, Wrongful Studios. New ones are often available for different milestones, like the game hitting a certain number of likes and favorites, so be sure to check back often for new ones.

How do I redeem A Hero’s Destiny?

Redeeming A Hero’s Destiny codes is super simple, just follow these easy steps:

Boot up Roblox

Load A Hero’s Destiny

Press the ‘codes’ option

Type a code into the box

Hit redeem

Enjoy the free stuff!

See, super simple right? That's A Hero's Destiny codes done and dusted.