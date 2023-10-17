A Hero’s Destiny codes October 2023

A Hero’s Destiny codes are little treats given out by developer Wrongful Studios to help you out with free boosts to your experience, yen, luck, and more. You can also get free lucky spins, so why not take some help on your journey? Feel free to bookmark this page, too, as we’ll add new codes as soon as they appear.
Once you grab all A Hero’s Destiny codes you can handle, we’ve got more Roblox freebies for you. Check out our Roblox promo codes, Blade Ball codes, GPO codes, King Legacy codes, and Fruit Battlegrounds codes. We’ve also got a list of the best Roblox games with plenty of fresh experiences to explore. We’ve also got Honkai Star Rail codes and a Honkai Star Rail tier list to help you with Hoyo’s latest.
Here are all of the new A Hero’s Destiny codes:
- eclipse – one hour of all boosts (new!)
- onepunchhero – one hour of all boosts (you can only redeem this if you’ve played One Punch Hero on the same account)
- refund2 – stat reset
- refund1 – stat reset
- polarstetic – ten lucky spins
Expired codes:
- holiday2022
- limitless
- 300kfavorites
- reaper
- spooky2
- 2years!
- cosmic
- omelette
- 100m!
- grind
- bing
- bong
- rok
- playdemonblade
- 100kfav
- 100kmembers
- 10mil
- 110klikes!
- 120klikes!
- 125kfav
- 140klikes
- 150kfavorites
- 150kmembers
- 2022
- 20mil
- 250kfavsyass
- 25k
- 30mvisits
- 40m
- 4th
- 50klikes
- 50mvisits!
- 60klikes
- 75klikes
- 80k!
- 90klikes!
- anniversary
- arcane
- bigexp
- bigstr
- blast
- Bruh
- coolsale
- dhm
- freeluck
- golden
- Gravity
- humanmonster
- nep
- panda
- platinum
- spooky
- toxin
- turkey
What are A Hero’s Destiny codes?
A Hero’s Destiny codes are free little in-game treats courtesy of the developer, Wrongful Studios. New ones are often available for different milestones, like the game hitting a certain number of likes and favorites, so be sure to check back often for new ones.
How do I redeem A Hero’s Destiny?
Redeeming A Hero’s Destiny codes is super simple, just follow these easy steps:
- Boot up Roblox
- Load A Hero’s Destiny
- Press the ‘codes’ option
- Type a code into the box
- Hit redeem
- Enjoy the free stuff!
See, super simple right? That’s A Hero’s Destiny codes done and dusted. For more, why not take a peek at our Coin Master free spins and Genshin Impact codes lists?