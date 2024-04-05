If you’re looking for a new phone full of exciting AI features, this Amazon Google Pixel 8 deal is one not to miss. At just $499, we’ve not seen Google Pixel’s flagship base model this cheap before.

For those who don’t know, the Pixel 8 is one of the best Google Pixel phones around, with our review giving the phone an 8/10 score. While it’s not quite as high-end as the Pixel 8 Pro, the base model Pixel 8 still has plenty to offer, with a vivid Actua display, fantastic cameras, and seven years of security and Android software updates. Simply put, it’s the complete package, and at almost half the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24, it’s hard to argue with the value on offer.

There is a slight caveat to the Amazon Google Pixel 8 deal in that the $499 price point is only applicable to the Rose colorway device with 128GB of storage, with neither the Obsidian nor Hazel options included in the offer. Fortunately, if you’d rather not show off a pink phone, there are plenty of Pixel 8 cases out there to give your device a bit of a different look. It’s also worth pointing out that as this is an Amazon deal, we’re not sure how long the sale lasts, so it’s best to act quickly if you want to pick one up yourself.

This deal comes ahead of the rumored release of the Google Pixel 8a, a more affordable alternative to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. I say more affordable, but considering the Pixel 7a launched at a price point of $499 last year, if you want to pick up a Pixel, this current Amazon offer offers better value if the smartphone brand is to repeat its 2023 pricing structure.

There you have it, all you need to know about the Amazon Google Pixel 8 deal offering a serious saving on the flagship Android. If you’re not a fan of Pixel phones, check out excellent alternatives with our guides to the best Samsung phones, the best Xiaomi phones, and the best OnePlus phones. Or, if you’d rather wait it out for the next Apple smartphone, see our iPhone 16 hub with everything we know so far about the much-anticipated handset.