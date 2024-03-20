Thanks to a fresh Google Pixel 8a specs leak, we’ve got a much better idea of what to expect from the next mid-range phone from the Android brand. If all these leaked specs turn out to be true, the Pixel 8a is shaping up to be a strikingly similar device to last year’s Pixel 8, with just a couple of major differences.

The latest Google Pixel 8a specs leak is from Android Authority’s Kamila Wojciechowska, courtesy of a source within Google. According to the source, the next Google Pixel phone comes with a Tensor G3 chipset, though a slightly different and cheaper to manufacturer one than the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, an OLED screen capable of a 120Hz refresh rate, and an increased brightness over the predecessor of up to 1,400 nits. However, it’s not all shiny and new.

The leak suggests that there are no meaningful changes to the Pixel 8a’s cameras, with an identical setup to the Pixel 7a. While this is a little disappointing, it’s not really a surprise, as Google wants those looking for the best quality cameras to spend the extra money on a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, the two best Google Pixel phones at the time of writing, instead.

This isn’t the first of the Google Pixel leaks we’ve seen. Earlier this month, we reported on another leak suggesting that the Pixel 8a is to be pricier than previous mid-range iterations from Google. With this suggested price hike and the use of the Tensor G3 chip, it’s no wonder that the smartphone brand is using the cameras as a differentiating factor between the Pixel 8 and 8a, as the two series are closer in terms of overall specs than we were originally expecting.

