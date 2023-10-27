Among Us mod menu – how to access it and what it’s for

Among Us is a pretty good game, right? But it can sometimes get a little bit samey. If only there was some way to poke at the insides and change things around. If only there was some way you could add an Among Us mod menu. Well, there is. Sort of. You can download a version of the game that’s been modded. But, and this is a big but, these versions of the game are very much not official and you’re doing it at your own peril. Consider the guide that follows as more of a series of hypotheticals than anything else.

If you’re a fan of this multiplayer sensation, check out our Among Us download guide, have a laugh with our list of Among Us memes, and collect your favourite Among Us hats.

What does the Among Us mod menu do?

The Among Us mod menu opens up a load of new potentials for your games. You can set it to ensure you’re always the Impostor in games you host, for example. There are other changes too – from letting ghosts wander the levels to getting rid of the cooldowns of a bunch of actions. There are loads of different options that you can play around with.

How do I get the Android version?

The first thing you’re going to have to do is delete the version of Among Us you’ve already got installed. Make sure you clear out any data as well, as that could mess up with the mod menu version. Next you’re going to have to find a place to download the mod menu APK from.

Where can I do that?

There are a lot of places offering download links online, but we’d suggest going to the source, because that’s going to keep you as safe as you can possibly be when you’re downloading a hacked version of a game. Platinmods is the best source. You’ll need to sign up for an account though. When you’ve done that, use the search box to look for Among Us.

Is there an iOS version?

There is, but it requires you to jailbreak your iPhone or iPad. We can’t emphasise enough how much we don’t recommend you do that. If you insist on going against our advice – please don’t do that though – you’ll also be able to find a mod menu version of Among Us at Platinmods.

What about a Steam version?

There are mods out there for the PC version of Among Us, but again they’re not supported or endorsed by Innersloth. They’re more difficult to find as well, and quite frankly we’d recommend not using them at all. In the future we might see some sort of mod support coming to the Steam version, but right now you’re better off playing the base version of the game on your PC.

And that is all we have on Among Us mod menu. For more great games, check out our picks for the best mobile shooters here.