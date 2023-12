Anime Max Simulator codes December 2023

Our Anime Max Simulator codes guide is vital if you want to get some of your favorite anime characters. In this Roblox experience, you can collect characters from shows such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, Black Clover, Naruto, and more. There are some vicious villains out there, so it’s vital that you get all the potions and yen needed to take them down.

Anime Max Simulator codes

Active codes:

5KLikes – rewards

– rewards AddedMissingRoom – rewards

– rewards ShutFixes – rewards

– rewards 2KCCPLAYERS – rewards

– rewards UPDATE9 – rewards

– rewards SubToJeke – rewards

– rewards 1KLikes – rewards

– rewards 500LIKES – rewards

– rewards SubToYuki22 – rewards

Expired codes:

TrialFixed

UPDATE8

BugsFixed

SWORDS

FixCommands

UPDATE7

SorryForDelay

UpdateServer

UpdateServers

UPDATE6

AfterUpd

100Likes

FirstShutdown

Re-Release

GAMECOMEBACK

UPDATE4

EPIC200KVISITS

FixesToMarks

UPDDATE 3

TrialShutdown

UPDATE2

1KLikes

MiniUpdate

Thanks500Likes

ThxFor10KVisits

WOAH25KVisits

DropFixes

ShutdownAfterUpdate

UPDATE1

FixRaidBoss

YenForAll

Thx100Likes

Release!

ReleaseDelay

What are Anime Max Simulator codes?

Anime Max Simulator codes are a great way to get extra in-game resources to help you collect some anime heroes, such as Luffy, Naruto, and Goku. The developer, Anime Max Team, tends to add new ones to coincide with events and milestones, which we keep an eye on to make sure you don’t miss out on any freebies.

How do I redeem Anime Max Simulator codes?

To redeem Anime Max simulator codes, you need to:

Launch Roblox

Open Anime Max Simulator

Tap the Twitter icon

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

