Anime Revolution codes December 2023

These new Anime Revolution codes offer a heap of free potions, coins, and more to help you out in this exciting, Roblox anime experience.

Grab these new Anime Revolution codes to snap up a bunch of handy potions and other goodies, so you can keep on spinning, fighting, and climbing the ranks in this exciting, anime-inspired Roblox experience. We update this guide regularly, so be sure to check back often.

Here are all the new Anime Revolution codes:

  • THX30KMEMBERS – two lucky potions, two coins potions, and two damage potions
  • THX300KVISITS – two lucky potions, two coins potions, and two damage potions
  • THX1500LIKES – two lucky potions, two coins potions, and two damage potions
  • THX2KACTIVES – one lucky potion, one coins potion, and one damage potion
  • UPD1 – one lucky potion, one coins potion, and one damage potion
  • THX1KACTIVES – one lucky potion, one coins potion, and one damage potion
  • THX500LIKES – one lucky potion, one coins potion, and one damage potion
  • MERRYCHRISTMAS – one lucky potion, one coins potion, and one damage potion
  • RELEASE – 50 coins

How do I redeem my Anime Revolution codes?

Redeeming your Anime Revolution Simulator codes is easy, just follow these simple steps:

  • Launch Anime Revolution Simulator in Roblox
  • Tap the bird icon to the left of the screen
  • Type or paste your code into the text box
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your rewards!

What are Anime Revolution codes?

Anime Revolution codes are freebies given out by the developer, SaturnoZ Studio, which you can redeem to claim awesome ing-game items such as potions and coins. SaturnoZ Studio tends to release new codes to celebrate the game hitting new milestones, such as a specific number of likes, visits, or group members. So be sure to give the game a big thumbs up and check back here for more rewards.

How do I get more Anime Revolution codes?

The easiest way for you to keep up to date with all the latest Anime Revolution codes is to bookmark this page and check back regularly, so we can do it all for you! Aside from that, you can sometimes find new codes in the game’s description, or through the following socials:

