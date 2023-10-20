The best Roblox clicker games 2023

If you’re looking for new Roblox clicker games, you hit the right link. With so many fast-tapping action experiences on the platform, it can be difficult to choose which to pick up. So, we’ve put together this list of our favorite clicker games, making it a bit easier for you to jump into something new and get to clicking.

Now, let’s get tap into our list of the best Roblox clicker games.

Race Clicker

As the most popular Roblox clicker game on our list, you might have already tried Race Clicker, but if not, it’s certainly worth a go. With plenty of races to take part in, a leaderboard to try and earn a spot on, and a speed increase for every event you win, there’s no dull moment in Race Clicker. Better still, with our Race Clicker codes, you can get some in-game freebies.

Anime Race Clicker

What’s better than a regular clicker game? One full of your favorite anime characters, that’s what. Anime Race Clicker has all the action of a regular race clicker with heroes from Naruto, Black Clover, Dragon Ball, and more joining the running pack. There are even special races, set in the worlds of some of those anime series. To get up to speed quickly, check out our Anime Race Clicker codes.

Backrooms Race Clicker

While the backrooms might look haunting to some, Backrooms Race Clicker makes it a bit easier to handle as you fly through the liminal space with ease. To make things more interesting, though, you’re constantly chased by a weird Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in Shrek form – I’m not going to explain anymore, words don’t do it justice. You need to see it to believe it. If you do fancy giving this one a go, get a head start with our Backrooms Race Clicker codes.

Bubble Gum Clicker

Bubble Gum clicker combines ideas from Roblox clicker games and pet experiences like Adopt Me for something a little different from the clicking norm. Rather than a running race, Bubble Gum Clicker requires you to tap as quickly as possible to expand your bubble gum balloon, while you pick up speed as it grows in size. Grow your bubble fast enough and you could end up in space! There’s help on hand, too, with our Bubble Gum Clicker codes.

Mining Clicker Simulator

Here’s another Roblox clicker hybrid, combining clicker mechanics with mining for a unique experience. As you might expect, the race here is going downwards instead of straight ahead, with Mining Clicker Simulator putting you up against fellow players to see who can dig deepest the quickest. If you need help putting together a pickaxe capable of the job, check out our Mining Clicker Simulator codes for a few complimentary freebies.

Skydive Race Clicker

Here’s another Roblox clicker game that sees you going down rather than across, but this time the race ends at the ground rather than beginning there. Skydive Race Clicker is all about clicking as fast as you can to improve your aerodynamics as your zip down from the skies in a race against fellow Robloxians. Your reward for winning? Gym weights, for some reason. Still, it’s worth it for the fun alone – and there’s even more fun if you get some goodies with our Skydive Race Clicker codes.

Doors Race Clicker

If it’s a Roblox clicker game with something to run away from, rather than toward, Doors Race Clicker is the one for you. With some of the frightening monsters from the main game, this experience has you sprinting down the corridors, with only clicks to power you, as the terrifying beasts catch up. Fortunately, our Doors Race Clicker codes can be the key to getting you right to the end without meeting up with any ghastly ghouls.

There you have it, our list of the best Roblox clicker games.