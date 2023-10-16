Anime Souls Simulator codes October 2023

Lead a team of the most powerful fighters and become the strongest anime soul around, with our list of all the latest Anime Souls Simulator codes. Offering a bunch of free energy, handy potions, and, of course, souls, you’ll want to snap these bad boys up as quickly as possible, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back from time to time so you don’t miss a treat.

Active Anime Souls Simulator codes

Here are all the new Anime Souls Simulator codes.

update35 – potions, skill spins, passive tolls, souls, coins, and more (new!)

– potions, skill spins, passive tolls, souls, coins, and more (new!) 120KLIKES – free in-game rewards

– free in-game rewards battlepass3season – free potions

– free potions mazter_upgrader – 50 all potions and other rewards

– 50 all potions and other rewards sorryforupd29delay – potions, passive rolls, and coins

– potions, passive rolls, and coins shieldheroes – potions, curse tokens, spins, and more

– potions, curse tokens, spins, and more 110klikes – free souls, potions, and energy

– free souls, potions, and energy 50kdcmembers – potions, bloods, spins, and more

How do I redeem my Anime Souls Simulator codes?

Redeeming your Anime Souls Simulator codes is simple, just follow these easy steps.

Launch Anime Souls Simulator in Roblox

Tap on the Twitter Verified icon to the left-hand side of the screen

Paste or type your code into the text box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your rewards!

What are Anime Souls Simulator codes?

Anime Souls Simulator codes are freebies given out by the developer, Anime Shadow Studio, usually in the form of free energy, souls, and helpful potions. Anime Shadow Studio releases new codes to celebrate the game reaching specific milestones, such as a certain number of likes or favourites. So be sure to give it a big thumbs up, and check back here for more goodies.

