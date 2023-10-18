iPhone update 17.0 guide

If you’re an iPhone user, you should always ensure your iOS, the software that runs your device, is as up-to-date as possible. So, we’ve put together an iPhone update guide, laying out the simple steps you need to follow to be confident that you’re using the latest version of iOS. Not only that, but we point out all the iOS 17 update features, so you can try out all the improvements as soon as you install the latest version on your device.

How do I get the latest iPhone update?

You can update your iPhone to the latest iOS, version 17, providing its part of the iPhone 9 range or a more recent model. Unfortunately, any model pre-dating the iPhone 9 isn’t able to update to the latest software, so if you want the freshest iOS, you may need to get a newer model.

If you have an iPhone capable of upgrading to the most recent software update, follow these simple steps to update your Apple device.

Plug your iPhone into a charger (updates can take a long time and drain a significant amount of battery)

Unlock your iPhone

Head to the ‘settings’ menu

Select the ‘general’ option

Hit ‘download and install’ at the bottom of the screen

What’s new to iPhone update 17?

As with each new iPhone update, there’s a host of new features for iOS 17, aiming to improve the general usability of Apple’s hottest product. Check out some of our favourites below.

Leave a FaceTime message

Considering the invention of the answerphone predates even the first iPhone, it’s about time we got a way to leave a FaceTime message when someone misses your call. Now, you can do just that. I’m already leaving elaborate video messages for my friends, and they already hate me for it.

Journal app

The addition of the Journal app means you can properly express yourself with text and images without having to push the Notes app to it’s limits. You can make note of trips and holidays, complete with customized pictures, or use the intuitive technology to keep track of your fitness regime. Either way, it’s something we’ve wanted to see on iOS for a long time.

Stickers!

If you want to get creative with more than just emojis, the arrival of stickers means you can properly customize photos to send to friends. Better still, the stickers menu is located within messages, so you don’t even have to mess around in multiple apps to make it happen.

With that, you're up to date on the latest iPhone update for iOS 17.