Dragon Blox codes October 2023

Our Dragon Blox codes list is full of boosts and stat point resets so that you can level up fast and take on difficult bad guys. We will make sure this list is kept up to date, and will also remove any expired codes along the way to save you some time.

Here are the new Dragon Blox codes:

@DB_FreeResetTicketsCode5 – a stat reset ticket and a skill reset ticket

– a stat reset ticket and a skill reset ticket @DB_FREEEXPCODE5 – 100k EXP

Expired codes:

500MPLAYS!

@DB_FREEEXPCODE3

@DB_FreeResetTicketsCode3

EXP_August2023

Currency_August2023

#DBMEDIA

#DragonBloxonMedias

July2023FREEREBIRTH!

July2023FREESKILLRESET

UPDATE16ISHERE!

400MPLAYS!

July2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1

JUNE2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2

JUNE2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1

June2023FREEREBIRTH!

June2023FREESKILLRESET!

May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek5

May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4

May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3

May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2

May2023FREEREBIRTH!

May2023FREESKILLRESET!

May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1

April2023FREEREBIRTH

April2023FREESKILLRESET

100KYTSUBS

2023REBIRTH

GOLDCODE#2

April2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1

XMAS22SECRETCODE!

XMAS22CODE!

FREE5REBIRTHDAY!

2023ISALMOSTHERE!

DEC2022FREEREBIRTH!

DEC2022FREESKILLRESET!

5REBIRTHS!

NOV2022FREEREBIRTH!

NOV2022FREESKILLRESET!

HALLOWEEN2022!

300MPLAYS!

1MGROUPMEMBERS!

NOV2022FREEREBIRTH!

NOV2022FREESKILLRESET!

HALLOWEEN2022!

SEPT2022FREESKILLRESET!

SEPT2022FREEREBIRTH!

AUG2022FREEREBIRTH!

AUG2022FREESKILLRESET!

JUNE2022FREEREBIRTH!

JUNE2022FREESKILLRESET!

MAY2022FREEREBIRTH!

MAY2022FREESKILLRESET!

200MVISITS!

APRIL2022FREEREBIRTH!

APRIL2022FREESKILLRESET!

MARCH2022FREEREBIRTH!

MARCH2022FREESKILLRESET!

FEB2022FREEREBIRTH!

FEB2022FREESKILLRESET!

January2022FREEREBIRTH!

January2022FREESKILLRESET!

HAPPY150KLIKES!

DECEMBERFREESKILLRESET!

NOVEMBERFREESKILLRESET!

FREE2REBIRTH!

FREE3SKILLRESET!

FREESKILLRESET!

UPDATE7FREESKILLRESET

FREESKILLPOINTSRESET!

500KGROUPMEMBERSREWARD_2REBIRTH

FREESKILLPOINTSWEEKEND

FREE_SKILLPOINTS

10MillionVisits

11KL1K3S

What are Dragon Blox codes?

Dragon Blox codes give you loads of in-game freebies such as boosts and stat point resets. Make sure you bookmark this page and check back later, as we will update this guide frequently.

How do I redeem Dragon Blox codes?

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a Dragon Blox code.

Open Dragon Blox

Click menu, then press settings

Hit the redeem code icon

Type or paste in your code

Press redeem

Enjoy the free stuff

