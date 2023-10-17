Dragon Blox codes October 2023

Roblox Dragon Blox codes are here to help you take on the challenge and level up fast and take on difficult bad guys, so we've got a full list to assist you.

Dragon Blox codes: a Dragon Ball-style character with spiky green hair and fierce facial expression stands stolid and angry with bare chest in a shroud of wavy green light.
Ruby Spiers-Unwin's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

Our Dragon Blox codes list is full of boosts and stat point resets so that you can level up fast and take on difficult bad guys. We will make sure this list is kept up to date, and will also remove any expired codes along the way to save you some time.

To pick up even more Roblox freebies, we recommend you take a look at our All Star Tower Defense codesBlade Ball codes, Pet Simulator X codes, and Haze Piece codes lists. Then, when you need a break from Roblox, feel free to peruse our Coin Master free spins links and Genshin Impact codes. We’ve also got Honkai Star Rail codes and a Honkai Star Rail tier list to help you with Hoyo’s latest.

Here are the new Dragon Blox codes:

  • @DB_FreeResetTicketsCode5 – a stat reset ticket and a skill reset ticket
  • @DB_FREEEXPCODE5 – 100k EXP

Expired codes:

  • 500MPLAYS!
  • @DB_FREEEXPCODE3
  • @DB_FreeResetTicketsCode3
  • EXP_August2023
  • Currency_August2023
  • #DBMEDIA
  • #DragonBloxonMedias
  • July2023FREEREBIRTH!
  • July2023FREESKILLRESET
  • UPDATE16ISHERE!
  • 400MPLAYS!
  • July2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1
  • JUNE2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2
  • JUNE2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1
  • June2023FREEREBIRTH!
  • June2023FREESKILLRESET!
  • May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek5
  • May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4
  • May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3
  • May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2
  • May2023FREEREBIRTH!
  • May2023FREESKILLRESET!
  • May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1
  • April2023FREEREBIRTH
  • April2023FREESKILLRESET
  • 100KYTSUBS
  • 2023REBIRTH
  • GOLDCODE#2
  • April2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1
  • XMAS22SECRETCODE!
  • XMAS22CODE!
  • FREE5REBIRTHDAY!
  • 2023ISALMOSTHERE!
  • DEC2022FREEREBIRTH!
  • DEC2022FREESKILLRESET!
  • 5REBIRTHS!
  • NOV2022FREEREBIRTH!
  • NOV2022FREESKILLRESET!
  • HALLOWEEN2022!
  • 300MPLAYS!
  • 1MGROUPMEMBERS!
  • NOV2022FREEREBIRTH!
  • NOV2022FREESKILLRESET!
  • HALLOWEEN2022!
  • SEPT2022FREESKILLRESET!
  • SEPT2022FREEREBIRTH!
  • AUG2022FREEREBIRTH!
  • AUG2022FREESKILLRESET!
  • JUNE2022FREEREBIRTH!
  • JUNE2022FREESKILLRESET!
  • MAY2022FREEREBIRTH!
  • MAY2022FREESKILLRESET!
  • 200MVISITS!
  • APRIL2022FREEREBIRTH!
  • APRIL2022FREESKILLRESET!
  • MARCH2022FREEREBIRTH!
  • MARCH2022FREESKILLRESET!
  • FEB2022FREEREBIRTH!
  • FEB2022FREESKILLRESET!
  • January2022FREEREBIRTH!
  • January2022FREESKILLRESET!
  • HAPPY150KLIKES!
  • DECEMBERFREESKILLRESET!
  • NOVEMBERFREESKILLRESET!
  • FREE2REBIRTH!
  • FREE3SKILLRESET!
  • FREESKILLRESET!
  • UPDATE7FREESKILLRESET
  • FREESKILLPOINTSRESET!
  • 500KGROUPMEMBERSREWARD_2REBIRTH
  • FREESKILLPOINTSWEEKEND
  • FREE_SKILLPOINTS
  • 10MillionVisits
  • 11KL1K3S
YouTube Thumbnail

What are Dragon Blox codes?

Dragon Blox codes give you loads of in-game freebies such as boosts and stat point resets. Make sure you bookmark this page and check back later, as we will update this guide frequently.

How do I redeem Dragon Blox codes?

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a Dragon Blox code.

  • Open Dragon Blox
  • Click menu, then press settings
  • Hit the redeem code icon
  • Type or paste in your code
  • Press redeem
  • Enjoy the free stuff

When you need something new to play, feel free to browse our list full of the best mobile RPGs on iOS and Android.

Ruby is a fan of all things Final Fantasy, JRPG, Digimon, and Pokémon, though she's partial to a good platformer like Crash Bandicoot or Spyro the Dragon, and maybe even some Coin Master and Roblox, too. You can find her gushing over FFXIV, FFVII Remake, and other such games at our sister sites The Loadout and PCGamesN. She’s currently dreaming about the mythical Nintendo Switch 2 and loves to play Honkai Star Rail and Final Fantasy: Ever Crisis on her sassy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5. She shows her commitment to video games with the Gabumon, Raichu, Carbuncle, and Beerus tattoos spread over her body.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.