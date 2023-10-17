Dragon Blox codes October 2023

Our Dragon Blox codes list is full of boosts and stat point resets so that you can level up fast and take on difficult bad guys. We will make sure this list is kept up to date, and will also remove any expired codes along the way to save you some time.
Here are the new Dragon Blox codes:
- @DB_FreeResetTicketsCode5 – a stat reset ticket and a skill reset ticket
- @DB_FREEEXPCODE5 – 100k EXP
Expired codes:
- 500MPLAYS!
- @DB_FREEEXPCODE3
- @DB_FreeResetTicketsCode3
- EXP_August2023
- Currency_August2023
- #DBMEDIA
- #DragonBloxonMedias
- July2023FREEREBIRTH!
- July2023FREESKILLRESET
- UPDATE16ISHERE!
- 400MPLAYS!
- July2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1
- JUNE2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2
- JUNE2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1
- June2023FREEREBIRTH!
- June2023FREESKILLRESET!
- May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek5
- May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4
- May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3
- May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2
- May2023FREEREBIRTH!
- May2023FREESKILLRESET!
- May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1
- April2023FREEREBIRTH
- April2023FREESKILLRESET
- 100KYTSUBS
- 2023REBIRTH
- GOLDCODE#2
- April2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1
- XMAS22SECRETCODE!
- XMAS22CODE!
- FREE5REBIRTHDAY!
- 2023ISALMOSTHERE!
- DEC2022FREEREBIRTH!
- DEC2022FREESKILLRESET!
- 5REBIRTHS!
- NOV2022FREEREBIRTH!
- NOV2022FREESKILLRESET!
- HALLOWEEN2022!
- 300MPLAYS!
- 1MGROUPMEMBERS!
- NOV2022FREEREBIRTH!
- NOV2022FREESKILLRESET!
- HALLOWEEN2022!
- SEPT2022FREESKILLRESET!
- SEPT2022FREEREBIRTH!
- AUG2022FREEREBIRTH!
- AUG2022FREESKILLRESET!
- JUNE2022FREEREBIRTH!
- JUNE2022FREESKILLRESET!
- MAY2022FREEREBIRTH!
- MAY2022FREESKILLRESET!
- 200MVISITS!
- APRIL2022FREEREBIRTH!
- APRIL2022FREESKILLRESET!
- MARCH2022FREEREBIRTH!
- MARCH2022FREESKILLRESET!
- FEB2022FREEREBIRTH!
- FEB2022FREESKILLRESET!
- January2022FREEREBIRTH!
- January2022FREESKILLRESET!
- HAPPY150KLIKES!
- DECEMBERFREESKILLRESET!
- NOVEMBERFREESKILLRESET!
- FREE2REBIRTH!
- FREE3SKILLRESET!
- FREESKILLRESET!
- UPDATE7FREESKILLRESET
- FREESKILLPOINTSRESET!
- 500KGROUPMEMBERSREWARD_2REBIRTH
- FREESKILLPOINTSWEEKEND
- FREE_SKILLPOINTS
- 10MillionVisits
- 11KL1K3S
What are Dragon Blox codes?
Dragon Blox codes give you loads of in-game freebies such as boosts and stat point resets. Make sure you bookmark this page and check back later, as we will update this guide frequently.
How do I redeem Dragon Blox codes?
Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a Dragon Blox code.
- Open Dragon Blox
- Click menu, then press settings
- Hit the redeem code icon
- Type or paste in your code
- Press redeem
- Enjoy the free stuff
