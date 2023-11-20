Mobile RPG Atelier Resleriana gets a new global release date window

Months after the Japanese Atelier Resleriana release date, we’re finally closer to knowing when to expect this exciting free-to-play RPG experience to launch globally. This upcoming title from the series, known fully as Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator, is one we’ve been looking forward to for a while, with some big fans of the Atelier series here at Pocket Tactics.

The arrival of Atelier Resleriana is a return to mobile for the series after five years of concentrating on console titles and the first non-spin-off to arrive on Android and iOS. If the Switch titles of recent years are anything to go by, we expect to see this one land on our list of the best mobile RPGs, with this series’ engaging mix of turn-based combat and crafting. This one seems to employ a similar gacha system to games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail for obtaining new characters, so look out for our tier list when it finally arrives.

To mark the news that a global Atelier Resleriana release date is coming, there’s a fresh trailer you can check out a little further down the page. It has everything you expect from an Atelier game, including potion-making, characters with cat ears, and various dazzling locations. There doesn’t appear to be any gameplay in the latest trailer, but with the game already out in Japan, you can track that down on YouTube if you want to check it out.

When is the Atelier Resleriana release date window?

Unfortunately, we only have an Atelier Resleriana release date window of 2024 at the time of writing. The Apple App Store currently suggests an expected launch on January 31, 2024, but we’ve seen these App Store release dates come and go in the past. Until we have a date from the developer Gust, it’s worth assuming this isn’t official, especially considering the same information isn’t on the Google Play Store.

Can I pre-register for Atelier Resleriana?

The good news is that while we might not have a definite Atelier Resleriana release date, you can now pre-register for both Android and iOS. Developers occasionally hand out rewards for pre-registration participants. So, signing up via either the App Store or Google Play Store is worthwhile to get your hands on the game as soon as it launches.

