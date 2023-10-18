Azure Lock codes October 2023

If you want to be the best soccer star in all of Roblox, Azure Lock is the Blue Lock-inspired game for you. But becoming number one requires a lot of money and experience, so we’re here to help you get some extra resources with our Azure Lock codes.

Azure Lock codes

Active codes:

trapping – 5k XP, $10k

Expired codes:

testing

release

coldupdateonjuly7th

nikejohnsonisthecoldeststriker

What are Azure Lock codes?

Azure Lock codes are redeemable codes that you can use to earn free dollars and XP in the game. The developer, atcoN, usually shares them on the Azure Lock Discord server when the game hits certain milestones or has an update.

How do I redeem Azure Lock codes?

Redeeming your codes is simple. All you need to do is:

Open Azure Lock in Roblox

Click Edit

Open the Build or Appearance menu

Copy and paste the codes from our guides into the box and hit enter

Enjoy your freebies

There you have it, a full list of Azure Lock codes to enhance your soccer experience.