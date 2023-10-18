Azure Lock codes October 2023

Our list of Roblox Azure Lock codes can help you get ahead in the race to be the best striker in the world, no matter how many spins it may take.

If you want to be the best soccer star in all of Roblox, Azure Lock is the Blue Lock-inspired game for you. But becoming number one requires a lot of money and experience, so we’re here to help you get some extra resources with our Azure Lock codes.

Azure Lock codes

Active codes:

  • trapping – 5k XP, $10k

Expired codes:

  • testing
  • release
  • coldupdateonjuly7th
  • nikejohnsonisthecoldeststriker

What are Azure Lock codes?

Azure Lock codes are redeemable codes that you can use to earn free dollars and XP in the game. The developer, atcoN, usually shares them on the Azure Lock Discord server when the game hits certain milestones or has an update.

Azure Lock codes: The build menu in Azure Lock featuring the codes box.

How do I redeem Azure Lock codes?

Redeeming your codes is simple. All you need to do is:

  • Open Azure Lock in Roblox
  • Click Edit
  • Open the Build or Appearance menu
  • Copy and paste the codes from our guides into the box and hit enter
  • Enjoy your freebies

There you have it, a full list of Azure Lock codes to enhance your soccer experience. If you’re looking for more sports games outside of Roblox, check out our lists of football games, wrestling games, and golf games.

