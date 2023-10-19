No matter what your favorite animal is, there are some Pokémon that fit it. So now it’s the turn of the bear Pokémon. This list spans the mainline entries and Pokémon Go, as nearly all these bears are in the mobile game. Sorry, but Snorlax does not make the cut here, I don’t think it’s a bear. Spinda also doesn’t count, as it’s a red panda, which despite the name, is not a bear.

Let’s roar into our list of the best bear Pokémon.

Kubfu

Sword and Shield’s Isle of Armor expansion introduced Kubfu. It’s an upright bear cub with a constantly grouchy expression that you take on a whimsical adventure around the isle. It’s a pure fighting-type and is designed to look like it’s wearing typical fighting gear worn when practicing kung fu.

Urshifu

Kubfu, after a while, evolves into Urshifu and can be one of two types. These two types are Single Strike or Rapid Strike Urshifu, and depend on which scroll you show to it in the Isle of Armor expansion to Sword and Shield. The difference in these is the stance that the Pokémon has and its secondary type – Single Strike gets the dark-type, whereas Rapid Strike gets the bonus of water-typing.

Stufful

Cute little Stufful is extremely strong given its small size, which is no surprise when you realize it evolves into Bewear. Stuffuls like to be left alone and don’t appreciate company from strangers. It’s a normal and fighting dual type found in the Alola region.

Bewear

Found in the lush forests of Alola, don’t let Bewear’s cute appearance fool you – it’s a dangerous Pokémon that can put up a serious fight. Did you know its hugs are strong enough to break bones – isn’t that neat? Bewear is a good choice of teammate thanks to its dual type of normal and fighting, and incredible strength.

Pancham

It’s not a collection of bears without a panda, and Pancham is here to fight that corner. In classic Pokémon-style, Pancham is a small cub that has a suitably beefy evolution. When they’re young Panchams looks up to Pangoro and try to copy its behavior in the wild.

Pangoro

Pangoro resides deep in the jungles of Kalos and is known as the Daunting Pokémon. It evolves from Pancham, and boy does it get a glow-up. No longer a cute lil’ friend, Pancham packs a punch with its powerful moves and fighting/dark-type.

Cubchoo

Polar bears are also, thankfully, featured in the Pokémon franchise. Cubchoo – complete with a frozen drippy nose – roam the icy biomes of most games after Pokémon Black and White. Its frosty snot is key to its moves, as it uses it as raw materials. It also wipes it on people it doesn’t like.

Beartic

Evolving from the teeny tiny Cubchoo is Beartic, the formidable, upright ice-type bear. Beartic grows a beard as it evolves from that one lonely booger that Cubchoo had, too. This cool companion is a solid choice for anyone who needs an ice-type on their team, plus, it can learn some water and normal moves, too.

Teddiursa

Yep, you guessed it, Teddiursa is a small and adorable bear cub Pokémon. This time, it’s likely modeled on a moon or a sun bear, but with a particularly lunar twist that plays on the Ursa Major constellation – the Great Bear. If you were wondering why Teddirusas always have their paws in front of their face, it’s because they’re covered in honey and they lick them.

Ursaring

Teddiursa grows up to be Ursaring, another scary-looking upright bear. Ursaring shows its angry nature in Scarlet and Violet, where once it spots a player, it gives a relentless chase often ending in a tough battle. Ursaring may be purely normal-type, but don’t let that discourage you from using it in a team.

Ursaluna

Despite its slightly silly appearance, Ursaluna is a great Pokémon for any team. Introduced in Pokémon Legends Arceus, it originates from the ancient Hisui region but now finds itself in modern-day Pokémon Go so we can use it to defend our local gyms.

Plus, there’s now a Bloodmoon form of Ursaluna in Scarlet and Violet, courtesy of the Teal Mask DLC, found in the Kitakami region.

