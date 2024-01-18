Rock Pokémon weakness, resistance, and strength

Every type of Pokémon has a fascinating (and mostly intuitive) list of strengths, weaknesses, and types it resists. It’s integral to know what you’re up against when a wild battle starts, so here’s our handy rock Pokémon weakness guide along with when is best to use rock-types in a team and when to avoid them.

Now let’s roll into our rock Pokémon weakness guide.

What are rock Pokémon weaknesses?

When building a roster to hit the rock Pokémon weaknesses, try and stuff in as many of these types as you can. Dual-type Pokémon come in very handy here such as Steelix, Ferrothorn, Toedscool, or Wooper.

What are rock Pokémon resistances?

If you find yourself against a rock-type with a team consisting of the above type Pokémon, you may want to rethink your strategy as rock-types are resistant to fire, flying, normal, and poison attacks.

What are rock Pokémon strengths?

Bug Pokémon

Ice Pokémon

Fire Pokémon

Flying Pokémon

Rock-types are smashing when used against the above types. If a big bug blocks your path, get your rocky ‘mons out and show them who’s boss!

