Berry Avenue codes October 2023

This Roblox experience lets you go back to school as a student, or embark on the career of a lifetime while making friends and having a family. But, are there any Berry Avenue codes? Yes, there are, but not in the usual Roblox code sense. There’s a hefty store for cosmetic and clothing items, and customizable pieces in the homes you buy, allowing you to show off your own style and personality.

Wanna get stuck into a new game? Then we recommend picking up these Blox Fruits codes, Project Slayers codes, or even Anime Adventures codes for more exciting experiences in the Roblox world!

New Berry Avenue codes

Here are all the working Berry Avenue codes:

Aesthetic Anime Pink – 7985335266

– 7985335266 Aesthetic Beach – 8386771063

– 8386771063 Aesthetic Leopard – 7852142869

– 7852142869 Aesthetic Pastel Girl – 11009478995

– 11009478995 Airplanes & Cars – 5894228176

– 5894228176 Axololtl Pink Pacifier – 11085620776

– 11085620776 Axolotl Pacifier – 11095198309

– 11095198309 Baby Carousel – 10607552769

– 10607552769 Baby Seal – 494306759

– 494306759 Bear Pacifier – 11771034304

– 11771034304 Black & White Building – 5119538877

– 5119538877 Black Heart Pacifier – 11804408815

– 11804408815 Blue Anime Girl – 9906339057

– 9906339057 Blue Flowers – 1490703412

– 1490703412 Blue Pixel Sky – 899183487

– 899183487 Blue Sky & Flower – 9297309472

– 9297309472 Blue Wolf – 10605620492

– 10605620492 Blueberries – 1490702774

– 1490702774 Cat Christmas Cookies – 8209959147

– 8209959147 Christmas Anime Girl – 8192276172

– 8192276172 Christmas Pattern – 5954377206

– 5954377206 Clouds & Stars – 5860756483

– 5860756483 Cry Baby Art – 695443939

– 695443939 Cute Milk Pink – 6314862514

– 6314862514 Flowers and Books – 2792728547

– 2792728547 Fresh Cut Christmas Trees – 5378242224

– 5378242224 Frog Pacifier – 11095227524

– 11095227524 Headless Pacifier – 13408257

– 13408257 Heart Hair Clips – 13173433386

– 13173433386 Hoop on the Head – 8780017969

– 8780017969 Money – 12788134495

– 12788134495 Necklace With Hearts and Pearls – 6202805550

– 6202805550 Neon Pink Heart – 7212797722

– 7212797722 Pink Anime Girl – 11425470452

– 11425470452 Pink Anime Ice Cream – 7790577455

– 7790577455 Pink Christmas Trees – 6005854793

– 6005854793 Pink Heart Anime Girl – 11026864824

– 11026864824 Pink Pacifier – 11251388730

– 11251388730 Pink Pastel Roses – 7791889746

– 7791889746 Pink Sanrio My Melody – 10630304694

– 10630304694 Pink Skies & Bridge – 9297286284

– 9297286284 Purple Pacifier – 11436322613

– 11436322613 Snowy Forest – 149787226

– 149787226 Tis The Season to be Jolly – 1219668357

– 1219668357 White Bag – 5508770029

– 5508770029 White Purse – 6238414257

– 6238414257 White Shorts – 9130631127

– 9130631127 Woman Head Pacifier – 11712511561

– 11712511561 Yellow Pacifier – 11436404858

Expired codes:

Currently, there are no expired Berry Avenue codes.

How do I redeem a Berry Avenue code?

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a Berry Avenue code.

Open Berry Avenue

Head to your house and press the item you want to customize

Type or paste in your code

Click ‘add’

Looking for more free stuff to use in even more games? We have an up-to-date list of all the working Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, and King Legacy codes to net you cash, boosts, and items.