Berry Avenue codes October 2023

This Roblox experience lets you go back to school as a student, or embark on the career of a lifetime while making friends and having a family. But, are there any Berry Avenue codes? Yes, there are, but not in the usual Roblox code sense. There’s a hefty store for cosmetic and clothing items, and customizable pieces in the homes you buy, allowing you to show off your own style and personality.
New Berry Avenue codes
Here are all the working Berry Avenue codes:
- Aesthetic Anime Pink – 7985335266
- Aesthetic Beach – 8386771063
- Aesthetic Leopard – 7852142869
- Aesthetic Pastel Girl – 11009478995
- Airplanes & Cars – 5894228176
- Axololtl Pink Pacifier – 11085620776
- Axolotl Pacifier – 11095198309
- Baby Carousel – 10607552769
- Baby Seal – 494306759
- Bear Pacifier – 11771034304
- Black & White Building – 5119538877
- Black Heart Pacifier – 11804408815
- Blue Anime Girl – 9906339057
- Blue Flowers – 1490703412
- Blue Pixel Sky – 899183487
- Blue Sky & Flower – 9297309472
- Blue Wolf – 10605620492
- Blueberries – 1490702774
- Cat Christmas Cookies – 8209959147
- Christmas Anime Girl – 8192276172
- Christmas Pattern – 5954377206
- Clouds & Stars – 5860756483
- Cry Baby Art – 695443939
- Cute Milk Pink – 6314862514
- Flowers and Books – 2792728547
- Fresh Cut Christmas Trees – 5378242224
- Frog Pacifier – 11095227524
- Headless Pacifier – 13408257
- Heart Hair Clips – 13173433386
- Hoop on the Head – 8780017969
- Money – 12788134495
- Necklace With Hearts and Pearls – 6202805550
- Neon Pink Heart – 7212797722
- Pink Anime Girl – 11425470452
- Pink Anime Ice Cream – 7790577455
- Pink Christmas Trees – 6005854793
- Pink Heart Anime Girl – 11026864824
- Pink Pacifier – 11251388730
- Pink Pastel Roses – 7791889746
- Pink Sanrio My Melody – 10630304694
- Pink Skies & Bridge – 9297286284
- Purple Pacifier – 11436322613
- Snowy Forest – 149787226
- Tis The Season to be Jolly – 1219668357
- White Bag – 5508770029
- White Purse – 6238414257
- White Shorts – 9130631127
- Woman Head Pacifier – 11712511561
- Yellow Pacifier – 11436404858
Expired codes:
Currently, there are no expired Berry Avenue codes.
How do I redeem a Berry Avenue code?
Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a Berry Avenue code.
- Open Berry Avenue
- Head to your house and press the item you want to customize
- Type or paste in your code
- Click ‘add’
