How to play Bloxd.io

If you’re after another blocky world like Minecraft to explore, it’s about time you give Bloxd.io a go. Not only can you unleash your creative side but multiple game modes such as peaceful, survival, doodle cube, evil tower, and more allow you to socialize, parkour, fight, and, of course, build stuff. Still, before you can dive in, you need to know how you can play Bloxd.io.

Anyway, let’s take a look at how you can dive into Bloxd.io.

How do I play Bloxd.io on browser?

To play Bloxd.io on browser you just need to visit the Bloxd.io website. Here, you can select what game mode you want to play – our personal favorite is murder mystery. It’s like a blocky version of Cluedo.

How do I play Bloxd.io on mobile?

If you want to play Bloxd.io on mobile, you have to use the exact same method as above, as the game isn’t available on the App Store or Google Play. At least you can still play, no matter what device it is that you use.

What is Bloxd.io?

Bloxd.io is an io game in which you can be as creative as you like. However, thanks to game modes such as evil tower and cube warfare, you get to experience what feels like multiple games in one. An interesting thing to note about this game is that it got its start in 2021 as a simple parkour game known as BloxdHop.io. Nowadays, you can enjoy the game’s roots in the game mode lovingly dubbed BloxdHop.

