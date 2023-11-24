In this guide, we run through the best T-mobile phones currently available from the network. It’s hard to know where to start when shopping for a new phone, but all the devices listed below are available now on T-Mobile at a competitive price.

T-Mobile is one of the best cell phone providers and it offers a wide variety of plans with the option to pay over a few years to spread the cost of a brand-new phone. It’s got excellent coverage for the best 5G phones, but we’d recommend checking the T-Mobile coverage map to make sure it’s available where you live. T-Mobile has some of the best 4G phones and best gaming phones if you’re a big fan of mobile gaming like we are. If T-Mobile isn’t a good fit for you, check out another top provider the best Verizon phones.

These are the best T-Mobile phones in 2023:

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The best Samsung T-Mobile phone.

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.8” AMOLED 120Hz (1440 x 3088) RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Battery 5,000mAh

Pros:

Stylus support

Impressive battery life

Large screen

Cons:

No card slot

Hefty price

The Samsung S23 Ultra is expensive but it’s one of the best Samsung phones you can get. It’s $1,199 for the 256GB/8GB RAM model, but, if your budget stretches, it’s a great option.

The S23 is a big upgrade from the 22 model, as it uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This gives a noticeable stamina and performance upgrade from previous models, as well as efficiency gains to improve battery life. It also includes Samsung’s S Pen stylus, so if you like using a stylus with your phone, this is a great benefit.

The Ultra also has Samsung’s first 200MP camera coupled with good ultrawide and zoom lenses to take your photography to the next level. The very large handset – with a screen of 6.8”, is bigger than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, even – compliments photography (and gameplay) by giving you plenty of editing space on the screen. The larger size is worth taking into account as it may not be a great choice for those who prefer a smaller handset or have small pockets.

You should also take a look at our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review.

2. Apple iPhone 15

The best T-Mobile iPhone.

Chipset Apple A16 Bionic Display 6.1” OLED 60Hz (1179 x 2556) RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Battery 3,349mAh

Pros:

USB-C

Impressive cameras

Cons:

No expandable storage

Refresh rate is limited to 60Hz

We all know that Apple’s latest iPhone is always better than their last one – often being faster, with a better camera, and higher specs. This rings true for the iPhone 15. Available in five colors ranging from white to black, to pastels, the iPhone 15 fits anyone’s style with its sleek design. The best part is you can get a pink one – finally, another pink iPhone!

The iPhone 15 brings back Dynamic Island, previously only available on last year’s Pro models, making sure you don’t miss important notifications. Another feature of note is that Apple added a new USB-C port instead of the Lightning port on the iPhone 15,

The real star of this phone is the 48MP main camera, coupled with a 12MP front camera. There are plenty of tools for exquisite image editing, but before you even get there, you can snap fantastic shots using the automatic portrait settings in the camera.

This year’s flagship Apple model promises to provide an impressive 20 hours of video playback battery life, which we’re interested in testing out.

Really, the iPhone 15 is a good daily phone, recommended for those looking for an upgrade from a phone a few years old. Obviously, the Pro and Pro Max have better stats and fine-tuning if that’s what you’re looking for, but also have a much heftier price tag.

3. Google Pixel 7 Pro

The best T-Mobile Google Pixel phone.

Chipset Google Tensor G2 Display 6.7 inch 120Hz AMOLED (1440 x 3120) RAM 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Battery 5,000 mAh

Pros:

Great photo editing

Good value for a flagship model

Cons:

No microSD slot

Unimpressive battery life

If you want to swap to a Google phone, then the Pixel 7 Pro is the best that comes from the brand. Google’s phones come with an in-built VPN for some extra privacy, which is a nice added bonus.

The Pixel 7 Pro can’t quite keep pace with the Samsung S23 and Apple’s iPhone 14 devices in terms of performance, though we found the Pixel’s cameras to be a little better – even perhaps being the best out there.

The Google Tensor G2 processor is still good enough, however, meaning the Pixel 7 Pro is nice and fast, but is held back by unimpressive battery life. There also aren’t microSD cards or dual SIM slots, so keep this in mind if you’re looking for that. If this option doesn’t suit you, here are some more of the best Google Pixel phones.

Read our full Google Pixel 7 Pro review.



4. Google Pixel 7a

The best mid-range T-Mobile Google Pixel phone.

Chipset Google Tensor G2 Display 6.1 inches 90Hz (1080 x 2400) RAM 8GB Storage 128GB Battery 4,385 mAh

Pros:

Same chipset as Pixel 7 Pro

Competitive price

Cons:

No microSD card slot

Unimpressive charging

If you’re not looking for the most expensive Google Pixel, then turn your attention to the Pixel 7a.

The Pixel 7a boasts the same chipset as the Pixel 7, along with plenty of RAM and storage and a 90hz refresh rate, making it a very competitive model while being quite a bit cheaper. The cameras on this model are good, including a competitive ultrawide, but it lacks macro and optical zoom options.

The Pixel 7a has wireless charging available – something missing from other big brands on the market – and free access to Google’s own VPN. You’ll also receive updates for at least five years from Google, meaning the Pixel 7a won’t get left behind for a good long while.

5. OnePlus Nord 10T

The best value T-Mobile gaming phone.

Chipset Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display 6.7” 120hz AMOLED (1080 x 2412) RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB Battery

4,800mAh

Pros:

Good cooling system

Fast charging

Impressive performance

Cons:

No wireless charging

Average cameras

We love a good gaming phone over here, so we recommend the OnePlus Nord 10T to anyone looking for a phone in the same vein. For $699, you can’t really go wrong with the 10T.

It has an impressive cooling system, so you can game for ages on end without the threat of throttling, and a hyperboost gaming engine makes sure your apps and games run smoothly thanks to its GPU load control.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset allows for a very good speed on this phone, and it even charges incredibly fast, so if you find yourself running short of power after spending all day on Honkai Star Rail, you can get back to full power in about half an hour.

There are a few drawbacks here to note – there’s no wireless charging, and the handset itself is quite slippy and fingerprint-prone due to the glass back, so we recommend using a case with the 10T. This model is also missing the alert slider featured on almost every other OnePlus phone. Gone but certainly not forgotten. If you really want the slider, then take a look at our list of the best OnePlus phones.

How we choose the best T-Mobile phones

So, how do we pick the best phones that T-Mobile has on offer? Well, we take all the key features into account like the camera, chipset, screen size, and overall performance stemming from the components making up each model.

Obviously, the latest models from each brand are usually top-rated, but we still check stats like battery life and price to make sure we recommend the best possible choices. For more information, check out our how we test page.

