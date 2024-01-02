The best iPhone 15 Pro cases 2024

It’s time for the next generation of Apple’s tech – and to go with it, here are our picks of the best iPhone 15 Pro cases to keep your shiny new phone safe and sound. There are so many materials, attachments, and functions to consider when picking a case, so we’ve gone ahead and laid out the best choices in a range of styles that provide different safety proofing for your device.

Of course, if you’ve got a new iPhone, you need one of the best wireless chargers for it, a good mobile keyboard, or even a stylus for iPad and iPhone. And anyone with a smartphone knows that having the best power bank by your side is also a good idea.

These are the best iPhone 14 Pro cases in 2024:

1. Everyday Fabric iPhone 15 Pro case by Moment

The best fabric iPhone 15 Pro case.

Pros:

Subtle color options

Compatible accessories

Cons:

Not built for safety

Moment, a brand known for creating filmmaking tech to work with phones, has a very sleek new range for the iPhone 15 Pro and its counterparts. This Everyday Fabric case is our pick of the bunch. The cases come in five subtle and refined colors – charcoal, midnight, sun, sage, and redwood – that are sure to match any bag or other tech you may have.

This Moment case is Magsafe compatible, as with most modern iPhone cases, and has its own SlimLink mounting technology that snaps perfectly to chargers and mounts alike.

The case itself runs quite slim at 2.4mm, so won’t take up a huge amount of space, while having a clean design. It also works perfectly with Moment’s range of mobile ‘ecosystem’ accessories, including their finger loop for comfort and grip. There is a rubberized shock-absorbing bumper, but if you’re looking for super reliable safety, this may not be the case for you.

2. iPhone 15 Pro waterproof OtterBox Frē Series case by Otterbox

The best waterproof iPhone 15 Pro case.

Pros:

Waterproof

MagSafe compatible

Cons:

Expensive

If you’re likely to get your phone wet at any time, look no further than Otterbox’s Frē series of cases. Despite its hefty protection, this case weighs in at a manageable 44g and measures only a little bigger than the iPhone 15 Pro itself.

Otterbox designs its cases with LifeProof technology, offering second-to-none safety while you’re living your life. The Frē series case offers protection against drops way above military standard, and waterproofing up to two meters for one hour. There’s a built-in screen protector in this case, too, for extra protection.

This particular model comes in black, pine green, and lilac, offering a modest range of colors to match your aesthetic. Something else to note is that Otterbox cases contain more than 50% recycled materials, 25% of which are ocean-based, which makes you feel much better about purchasing them.

3. Ultra Bounce iPhone 15 Pro case by Casetify

The best durable iPhone 15 Pro case.

Pros:

The safest case on the market

Ultra Bounce tech

Cons:

Very expensive

Casetify, like Otterbox, is one of the best names on the market for protecting your phone against all elements. Though this Ultra Bounce case is quite expensive at over $100, it ensures absolute safety for your shiny new iPhone 15 Pro.

So what warrants such a hefty price tag? Well, the Ultra Bounce case protects your phone against drops of up to 10 meters – more than 30 feet – and has the bounce corner design to allow cushioning when your phone does hit the ground thanks to the air-cushioned shock absorption. Very fancy.

You get six layers of protection here complete with Casetify’s EcoShock technology, all in a reasonably sized case. There’s a 1.6mm raised bezel around the phone, and a 2.2mm raised ring around the camera to stop any scrapes and bumps there, too.

4. Modern Leather Folio iPhone 15 Pro case by Nomad

The best leather iPhone 15 Pro case.

Pros:

Available in a folio style

Cons:

Small color range

Not built for protection

This leather folio case by Nomad is more for style than substance, but sometimes you just want your phone to look nice. Plus, this case comes in a folio or normal case variant to choose between.

Available only in black or brown, the Modern Leather Folio case is available in Horween leather or their classic full grain – both of which are sustainably sourced. If you’re a real leather fan, you’ll be pleased to know that these cases form a patina as they age, giving it a very nice weathered look.

It’s not just about your phone, here, either – there are three slots for cards and space for cash in this case, too, along with a magnetic clasp. This case is also compatible with MagSafe attachments, thanks to its neodymium magnets nestled securely inside.

Nomad does integrate safety into their cases with eight-foot drop protection, along with lanyard attachment points if you want to keep your phone in easy reach at all times.

5. iPhone 15 Pro Boost Kickstand case by ESR

The best iPhone 15 Pro case with a kickstand.

Pros:

Low price point

Has a kickstand

Cons:

Only available in clear

Sometimes, holding up your phone gets annoying. And don’t start on trying to prop it up against something else. Thankfully, ESR’s kickstand case is here to save the day and provide a sleek stand for our iPhone 15 Pros.

Though only available in a clear design, this is a very affordable case compared to some on this list. The kickstand case’s material is a high-grade polymer resistant to yellowing.

The case has a discreet fold-out kickstand on the back, which folds out between 30-60 degrees, allowing you to angle your phone how you want while you watch some YouTube or play some games.

There is some protection here, though – the case itself is tough and has a raised edge and camera guard, stopping some scratches from occurring. ESR makes its cases with some shock absorption so if you do drop your iPhone, it has some level of safety.

How we chose the best iPhone 15 Pro cases

There’s plenty to consider when picking a new phone case, especially for the latest and greatest model. That’s why we’re here to help, taking many different opinions into account.

Protection is key, and it’s what we look for first, researching waterproofing, drop protection, and general toughness of the cases. We do also look at aesthetics and the materials used for each case too, of course, as none of us want a particularly boring-looking case.

If you were thinking of getting a different brand of phone, then let us recommend the best Google Pixel phones or best Samsung phones, or even one of the best Xiaomi phones for a new experience.