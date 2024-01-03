The Star Wars Hunters release date has been under keen scrutiny for years now, following the game’s announcement in early 2021. Hunters was initially destined to hit handheld consoles in that same year, and then the year after, and then the year after that… Now, development seems to have settled, which means we can bring you all of the newest information on Star Wars Hunters including its latest release date, gameplay details, characters, and supporting platforms.

Star Wars Hunters release date estimate

Zynga has now confirmed the Star Wars Hunters release date for 2024 following on from a string of yearly delays since 2021. The announcement of the 2024 release window came in November 2023, but wasn’t accompanied by any set date or month. This means that, in all likelihood, Star Wars Hunters will be available in the second half of the year, and we should get a reveal of the official release date in the coming months.

What is the Star Wars Hunters gameplay style?

In the same vein as Team Fortress 2 and Overwatch, Star Wars Hunters is a team-based PvP shooter where the player takes control of a character from damage, tank, and support classes. The player’s team battles against the opposing team to try and control the Arena on the planet Vespaara, which is where the game is set. These battles will take place on seven potential battlegrounds, which are a rotating selection of maps with different terrain and details. You can see a gameplay trailer to get a more detailed view of the upcoming battles you’ll be plunged into, below:

Star Wars Hunters characters

You will be able to choose from a range of characters including a Wookie, Jawas, and a Jedi and Sith. These characters all fit within a class and have different skills, making them suited to different game styles depending on your personal preferences. Want to be a sneaky backstabber? You’re sorted. Or a vicious duelist? Yep. How about a towering tank who can take the punishment? Sure. See all the current Star Wars Hunters characters we know about below.

Star Wars Hunter tank characters

Charzz

Grozz

Slingshot

Star Wars Hunters support characters

Sprocket

Skora

Zaina

Star Wars Hunters damage characters

Diago

Sentinel

Imara Vex

Rieve

J-3DI

Utooni

Which platforms will Star Wars Hunters be released on?

Star Wars Hunters will be available on Nintendo Switch as well as mobiles with an Android and iOS release currently planned by the publisher Zynga. The game will be free-to-play on its wide release, with players able to purchase cosmetic upgrades like unlocking new skins.

