The best VR games 2023

Looking for the best VR games on Switch and mobile? Sure, when we say VR, your mind probably goes straight to units like the Oculus, Valve, or Playstation, and we can’t blame you for that. It’s no secret that the PC platform is full of incredible virtual reality experiences, and the PSVR does a fine job of bringing such games to console. However, what about all you mobile and Switch gamers out there? Well, there are a few options, and you can check them out below.

Unfortunately, there’s no denying how disorienting VR games can be. They can also induce headaches, so if you’re one of those people who struggles with them, this list isn’t necessarily going to be of much use to you. In which case, our lists of the best games like Diablo, games like Hades, games like Dark Souls, and games like Zelda is the place to be.

Without further ado, here are our top picks for the best VR games on Switch and mobile.

Labo – Switch

Of course, it’s no secret that the Nintendo Switch doesn’t have VR per se, but we’re still going to take this opportunity to discuss the Labo. In case you’re unfamiliar with Nintendo Labo, these kits come in two parts – one is a game, and the other consists of sheets of cardboard that you can combine with the console display and joy-cons to create an interactive experience.

No, this isn’t really virtual reality, but it does offer something unique and fun for Switch players. Such interactive experiences include fishing, with the cardboard pieces coming together to create a fishing rod, in which you place your Joy-Cons. We’d say don’t bank on full-blown VR hitting this platform, but the Labo is charming enough to deserve a bit of attention and make our list of the best VR games on Switch.

VR Noir – mobile

If you’ve always wanted to be a detective, here’s your chance. VR Noir gives you an office and plenty of cases to test your investigative chops. You take on the role of Veronica Coltrane, as she’s thrust into a position that she doesn’t want to be in, but money talks, and she sorely needs it. However, what her client wants may test your moral compass.

This story-driven pick on our VR games list tests your resolve – will you stay true to who you are, or throw caution to the wind? Only time will tell, but it’s one of the more innovative picks on this list.

Sisters – mobile

Because horror games aren’t terrifying enough already, now you need to feel as though you really are being stalked. Sisters goes with the stereotypical spooky setting of a house that’s so big that you come across things you just wouldn’t see in the standard suburban home.

The VR aspects of this game give you 360 viewing, helping to immerse you in the terrifying experience, and the responsive environment only helps to create a heavy atmosphere. However, unlike watching a spooky film, you can’t hide behind a below in VR, so take care!

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – Switch

One of the few games to embrace VR on Switch is Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker. It’s only a few levels in which you can embrace the VR, coming face-to-face with Captain Toad himself, but it’s definitely worth trying out if you want to see the puzzles in a new dimension.

The bonus to this option is that you can jump into the regular version of Captain Toad; Treasure Tracker if all the VR action has you feeling a bit queasy. Still, I’ll take all the time I can exploring tiny worlds with my good friend Toad, even if it does eng up a little disorientating.

Zombie Shooter VR – mobile

Shooting zombies is for all year round, not just for Halloween, and it’s a tried, tested, and true concept for virtual reality. It’s a simple game, but Zombie Shooter VR hits the spot for any zombie-slaying fanatics out there.

You find yourself in a post-apocalyptic world where zombies roam the land, including the subway tunnels you must traverse through. So go on, choose your weapon, lock the door behind you, and go smash some zombie skulls.

Gunjack 2: End of Shift – mobile

In terms of immersion, you don’t get much better than Gunjack 2: End of Shift in our list of the best VR games. Take control of a powerful spaceship and take on missions that put you right in the heart of combat.

There’s plenty here to get busy with for the price of under $10, with high-speed space pursuits and intense dogfights, so why not try your luck in this airborne adventure? Who knows, you might just be the next Han Solo.

Trail World – mobile

Whether you want to get wild on a roller coaster, or simply take a load off by the ol’ fishing pool, Trail World has it all. Though, it might not be one for those who suffer with motion sickness.

Essentially, this game is your own mountain park, with areas to explore, animals to encounter, and some secrets to uncover as you run, jump, and fly across the peaks and lows.

Hidden Temple VR Adventure – mobile

If you grew up dreaming of Indiana Jones-style adventures, this one might be the game for you. Hidden Temple VR Adventure puts you deep in the heart of the jungle as you explore the titular hidden temple, looking out for booby traps and picking up any treasure you find along the way.

Sure, there’s no cascading boulder, but this is the closest you’re going to get to the Indie experience on our list of VR games.

Need for Speed No Limits VR – mobile

Finally, we have a series you’re likely familiar with. Unsurprisingly, this game involves being behind the wheel, putting your pedal to the metal, and making everybody eat your dust.

If you’ve played a previous NFS, or any racing game, you know what to expect. Except, the VR headset and its 360 view make it feel as though you’re really behind the wheel. Of course, not only does the game feature many tracks for you to burn rubber on, but you can also customize the vehicles you drive.

There you have it, the best VR games for Switch and mobile. Admittedly, the vast majority of amazing VR games are restricted to products such as HTC Vive, PSVR, Oculus Quest, and the Valve Index – boy, VR gaming is expensive, huh.

