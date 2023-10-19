Billionaire Simulator 2 codes October 2023

Who wants to be a billionaire? Well, who doesn’t? While these Billionaire Simulator 2 codes won’t line your pockets in real life, they’ll certainly get you on your way to becoming a Roblox billionaire. And, to keep that virtual cash coming, we’re always on the hunt for new codes, so be sure to check back regularly to snap up all those freebies.

New Billionaire Simulator 2 codes

Active Billionaire Simulator 2 codes:

100Likes – in-game rewards

– in-game rewards MoonUpdate – in-game rewards

– in-game rewards INTERSTELLAR – two dark matter

– two dark matter VOID – 1k void money

– 1k void money HEAVEN – 1.5k heaven money

– 1.5k heaven money FreeCash – 1k cash

– 1k cash FreeGems – ten free gems

– ten free gems 100KVISITS – a free hat and other rewards

– a free hat and other rewards WOW – free in-game rewards

How do I redeem my Billionaire Simulator 2 codes?

Redeeming your Billionaire Simulator 2 codes is easy, just follow these simple steps.

Launch Billionaire Simulator 2 in Roblox

Tap the codes button

Type or paste your code into the box

Hit submit

Enjoy your rewards!

Expired codes:

What are Billionaire Simulator 2 codes?

Billionaire Simulator 2 codes are freebies given out by the developer, Cloud’s Studio, to help you on your way to becoming the ultimate blocky billionaire. New codes tend to drop when the game gets a new update or reaches a certain milestone, such as a specific number of likes. So be sure to give the game a big thumbs up and check back here regularly for more rewards.

