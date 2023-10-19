Billionaire Simulator 2 codes October 2023

Become a blocky billionaire with our Roblox Billionaire Simulator 2 codes, offering hats, boosts, and more to help you get that cash flowing.

Billionaire Simulator 2 codes - a Roblox character smiling in front of his businesses
Who wants to be a billionaire? Well, who doesn’t? While these Billionaire Simulator 2 codes won’t line your pockets in real life, they’ll certainly get you on your way to becoming a Roblox billionaire. And, to keep that virtual cash coming, we’re always on the hunt for new codes, so be sure to check back regularly to snap up all those freebies.

New Billionaire Simulator 2 codes

Active Billionaire Simulator 2 codes:

  • 100Likes – in-game rewards
  • MoonUpdate – in-game rewards
  • INTERSTELLAR – two dark matter
  • VOID – 1k void money
  • HEAVEN – 1.5k heaven money
  • FreeCash – 1k cash
  • FreeGems – ten free gems
  • 100KVISITS – a free hat and other rewards
  • WOW – free in-game rewards

How do I redeem my Billionaire Simulator 2 codes?

Redeeming your Billionaire Simulator 2 codes is easy, just follow these simple steps.

  • Launch Billionaire Simulator 2 in Roblox
  • Tap the codes button
  • Type or paste your code into the box
  • Hit submit
  • Enjoy your rewards!

Billionaire Simulator codes redeem window

Expired codes:

  • MoonUpdate

What are Billionaire Simulator 2 codes?

Billionaire Simulator 2 codes are freebies given out by the developer, Cloud’s Studio, to help you on your way to becoming the ultimate blocky billionaire. New codes tend to drop when the game gets a new update or reaches a certain milestone, such as a specific number of likes. So be sure to give the game a big thumbs up and check back here regularly for more rewards.

