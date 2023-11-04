Bleach: Brave Souls tier list – all characters ranked

If you’re a fan of anime and manga, the chances are you’ve watched, read, or heard of Bleach. If not, you’ve more than likely heard of it. Unsurprisingly, due to its popularity, there are several games based on the franchise, including Bleach: Brave Souls. Of course, to see success, you need a strong team, and it just so happens that our Bleach: Brave Souls tier list can help you with your decision. Given there are many heroes to choose from, it’s vital you select the right ones for you, creating a formidable team that can withstand anything. To ensure you get the best start to the game, we also offer advice on performing a Bleach: Brave Souls reroll.

Bleach Brave Souls tier list

Rank Bleach: Brave Souls characters S Bruno Bangnyfe, Gin Ichimaru, Hanataro Yamada (Healer version), Ichigo Kurosaki (5th Anniversary Edition), Kenpachi Zaraki (The Belief), Ninny Spangcole (Burn the Witch – Christmas), Nnoitora Gilga (Can’t Feel Your Own World), Rukia Kuchiki (Ten Years Later), Sosuke Aizen (6th Anniversary), Yasutora Sado (Chad), Yoruichi Shihoin (SAFWY Untold Stories), Yumichika A Cien Grantz (SAFWY version), Genryusai Yamamoto (One-armed), Hanataro Yamada (New Year), Izuru, Lilinette Gingerback (Halloween), Nelliel Tu Odelschwank (Can’t Feel Your Own World), Orihime Inoue (The Bond), Sosuke Aizen (Japanese Parasol), Tier Halibel (Halloween), Toshiro Hitsugaya, Toshiro Hitsugaya (The Belief), Ulquiorra Shafar (3rd Anniversary Edition), Yachiro Unahana (Thousand Year Blood War Edition), Yachiru Unohana (Thousand-Year Blood War), Yammy Llargo (Can’t Feel Your Own World), Yhwach (Thousand Year Blood War Edition) B Homura and Shizuku (3rd Movie), Kenpachi Zaraki (The Lost Agent), Kenpachi Zaraki (Thousand Year Blood War Edition), Momo, Shukuro Tsukishima (Heart), Shuren (4th Movie), Soi Fon (Thousand Year Blood War Edition), Sojiro Kusaka (2nd Movie), Sosuke Aizen (4th Fusion), Ururu Tsumugiya (Christmas Edition), Yukio Hans Vorarlberna (The Bond) C Ginrei Kuchiki (Sealed), Hiyori Sarugaki (Original Remake Edition), Ichigo Kurosaki (Hollowfied Resurrection), Izuru Kira (Tag Team Edition), Koga Kuchiki (Tag Team Resurrection), Mayuri, Nanao Ise (Resurrection Edition), Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck (Japanese Parasol Edition), Nemo Kurotsuchi (Swimsuit Edition), Nnoitora Gilga (NTB), Nnoitra Gilga (UTB Variation), Ryuken Ishida (The Lost Agent), Shuhei, Sosuke Aizen (Thousand Year Blood War Edition), Szayelaporro Grantz (Resurrection Edition), Ulquiorra Shifar (White Day), White Zangetsu (White), Yoruichi Shihoin (Halloween) D Ganryu (1st Movie Edition), Grimmjow Jeagerjaques (Japanese Parasol Edition), Ikkaku Madarame (The Lost Agent), Isane Kotetsu (Sealed), Jackie Tristan (The Bond), Jushiro Ukitake (Japanese Parasol), Kensei Muguruma (The Lost Agent), Kisuke Urahara (White Day), Marechiyo Omaeda (Classic Edition), Mashiro Kuna (The Past), Mayuri Kurotsuchi (New Year Version), Momo Hinamori (Classic Version), Riruka Dokugamine (The Bond), Rukia Kuchik (Valentine’s Day), Sajin Komamura (The Lost Agent), Sajin Komamura (Thousand Year Blood War Edition), Shuhei Hisagi (Tag Team Resurrection Edition), Shukuro Tsukishima (White Day), Shukuro Tsukihima (White Day Variation), Shunsui Kyoraku (Japanese Parasol), Soi Fon (Halloween), Yoruichi Shihoin (The Past)

How do I perform a Bleach: Brave Souls reroll?

Rerolling in Bleach: Brave Souls is simple to do, and might be necessary if you don’t get the character you want to start with. Just follow these steps:

Download the game

Start it up

Complete the tutorial

Pull your characters

Carry on if you’re happy with the result, or delete the game

Reinstall and complete the tutorial again

Repeat the process until you get the character you want

And there you have it, our Bleach Brave Souls tier list.