Block Race codes October 2023

Roblox Block Race codes are here to help you on your merry way through this metaverse of madness all about traversing a level with various blocks speedily.

Block Race codes are a big help for any Roblox players looking to climb up the leaderboards in this competitive puzzle racer. With various blocks to carry, you need to traverse different levels as quickly as possible, and all the latest codes are a super helpful way to make sure you achieve your goal.

Block Race codes

Active codes:

  • HELL – 7,000 crystals

Expired codes:

There are currently no expired Block Race codes.

What are Block Race codes?

Block Race codes are freebies given out by the developer, Kitsune Play, to help you climb up the leaderboards in this Roblox experience. These can pop up for various milestones, like a new update or a certain number of likes, so keep an eye on our page – new codes crop up all the time.

How do I redeem Block Race codes?

Redeeming Block Race codes is super simple, just follow these steps:

  • Boot up Block Race in Roblox
  • Press the codes button on the right-hand side of the screen (bird icon)
  • Type in one of our codes in the box
  • Hit the redeem button
  • Enjoy the free goodies!

