How to play Shell Shockers

Shell Shockers is a PvP FPS io game where you get to play as a gun-wielding egg as you try to scramble your opponents - it’s an eggscellent time.

Two Shell Shockers eggs that are ready for combat
If you want a game that’s full of pointless fun, you really should give Shell Shockers a go, especially if you like scrambled eggs. However, you first need to know how to play the game on mobile and browser. Luckily for you, we’re on hand to answer what questions you may have and point you in the right direction.

Anyway, onto what you need to know to play Shell Shockers.

How do I Play Shell Shockers on browser?

If you want to play Shell Shockers on a browser, you can do so via the Shell Shockers website. Here you can also get new items from the shop, check out your profile, look at your inventory, and more.

How do I play Shell Shockers on mobile?

Shell Shockers is available to both iOS and Android players; all you need to do is download the game from either the App Store or Google Play. Better still, they’re both free to play, so get out there and scramble some eggs.

What is Shell Shockers?

Shell Shockers is a free-to-play game in which you take control of an egg that’s on the warpath. Armed with guns and an assortment of other weapons, you get to join either the red or blue team and get to work on scrambling the opposition. To make things even more interesting, you can get your hands on different power-ups all throughout the map.

There you have it, everything you need to know to play Shell Shockers. If io games aren’t your thing, give our lists of the best Switch RPGs and best mobile RPGs a read to see what great adventures await you.

