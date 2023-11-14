How to play Friday Night Funkin’ on mobile and browser

Get down and funky by playing Friday Night Funkin’ on your PC or mobile, and take the tunes on the go. Here, we’ll go through the best ways to play the groovy rhythm game that’s made a huge splash in the online gaming space, and inspired new titles, since its release.

How do I play Friday Night Funkin’ on mobile?

There is a full, mobile version of Friday Night Funkin’ on the cards that is fully funded on Kickstarter – however, it doesn’t have a release date just yet. This version will come to Android and iOS. You can play it on Ninja Muffin’s io page but the game isn’t optimized for mobile.

How do I play Friday Night Funkin’ on browser?

The two best ways to play Friday Night Funkin’ on a browser are to go through either the Newgrounds site or Ninja Muffin’s own io page. There’s currently some content exclusive to the Newgrounds site, so keep that in mind.

What is Friday Night Funkin’?

Friday Night Funkin’ is a rhythm game hosted on web browsers. In it, you control Boyfriend, a dude in a red hat and shoes. You’ve got to defeat opponents in battles – why? To keep Girlfriend by your side.

