Captain Tsubasa Ace codes December 2023

Score! Grab all the new Captain Tsubasa Ace redeem codes for free drinks, pull tokens, and medallions, and get to the top of the table.

Captain Tsubasa Ace codes: four football players in anime style
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Calling all anime and football fans, here are all the Captain Tsubasa Ace codes available for Program Twenty Three’s game based on the hit anime series. Form a team of strong players, level them up, and shoot past the competition as you run goals home.

Here are all the new Captain Tsubasa Ace redeem codes:

  • EMYNMSQW – two marks of strength, three energy food
  • QDWOCRMG – two marks of technique, ten energy drinks
  • JJYZDHAN – five normal ace medallions, eight ordinary ace medallions

Expired codes:

  • QFJNZKYP
  • VFOMAT

How to redeem Captain Tsubasa Ace codes in the mobile game

How do I redeem Captain Tsubasa Ace codes?

In order to redeem these codes in Captain Tsubasa: Ace, follow these simple steps:

  • Open up Captain Tsubasa Ace on your device
  • Head to the settings menu
  • Click the ‘Basic’ tab, then hit the ‘Redemption Code’ button at the bottom
  • Paste or type in a code one at a time, then redeem

There you go, plenty of goodies. Remember that these codes are case-sensitive, so be careful when putting them in.

What are Captain Tsubasa Ace codes?

Captain Tsubasa Ace redeem codes give you helpful items like medallions and marks to upgrade your characters and make the best footballers out there. Some codes even give summon tickets so you can get new players, too. Keep in mind that these codes are available for a limited time, so grab them as soon as they come up – that’s why we’ve made a page to collect them all.

