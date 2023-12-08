Captain Tsubasa Ace codes December 2023

Calling all anime and football fans, here are all the Captain Tsubasa Ace codes available for Program Twenty Three’s game based on the hit anime series. Form a team of strong players, level them up, and shoot past the competition as you run goals home.

If you like mobile gacha games and free stuff, make sure you check out our guides for Black Clover M codes, Whiteout Survival codes, and Survivor io codes.

Here are all the new Captain Tsubasa Ace redeem codes:

EMYNMSQW – two marks of strength, three energy food

– two marks of strength, three energy food QDWOCRMG – two marks of technique, ten energy drinks

– two marks of technique, ten energy drinks JJYZDHAN – five normal ace medallions, eight ordinary ace medallions

Expired codes:

QFJNZKYP

VFOMAT

How do I redeem Captain Tsubasa Ace codes?

In order to redeem these codes in Captain Tsubasa: Ace, follow these simple steps:

Open up Captain Tsubasa Ace on your device

Head to the settings menu

Click the ‘Basic’ tab, then hit the ‘Redemption Code’ button at the bottom

Paste or type in a code one at a time, then redeem

There you go, plenty of goodies. Remember that these codes are case-sensitive, so be careful when putting them in.

What are Captain Tsubasa Ace codes?

Captain Tsubasa Ace redeem codes give you helpful items like medallions and marks to upgrade your characters and make the best footballers out there. Some codes even give summon tickets so you can get new players, too. Keep in mind that these codes are available for a limited time, so grab them as soon as they come up – that’s why we’ve made a page to collect them all.

We’ve got tons of anime-themed games to recommend to you. Here are all the Blade Ball codes, Anime Adventures codes, and Haze Piece codes you can redeem right now.