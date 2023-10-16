Counter Blox codes October 2023

A list of every active Roblox Counter Blox code so you can grab some free in-game goodies and handy instructions on how to redeem them

Counter Blox codes - Two men wearing holding guns wearing balaclava
Ruby Spiers-Unwin's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 16, 2023: We checked for new Counter Blox codes

If you’re a bit low on funds, we’re here to help. We’ll update our Counter Blox codes list frequently with all the latest freebies and remove expired ones in the process. We’ll also run you through how exactly to redeem them to make sure you don’t waste your time trying to work it out.

For those of you who love in-game goodies as much as we do, we recommend checking out our lists full of Era of Althea codes, Kitty codes, Dragon Adventures codes, King Legacy codes, and Bad Business codes. To broaden your blocky horizons, take a look at our list of the best Roblox games you can play right now.

Active Counter Blox codes

Unfortunately, there are currently no active Counter Blox codes. Check back later.

Expired codes:

  • CBXMASUP8DELAY
  • ILOVECB
  • SPOOK
  • holiday18
  • GOODTIMES
  • BESTOFCB
  • HOT
  • bloxy

Counter Blox codes - Two men wearing holding guns wearing balaclava

What are Counter Blox codes?

Counter Blox codes normally give you free funds, guns, and weapon cases. Unfortunately, we don’t have a release schedule for the codes, but make sure you check back frequently, as we’re constantly on the lookout.

How do I redeem Counter Blox codes?

It’s easy to redeem a Counter Blox code. However, don’t fret if you’re having trouble, Pocket Tactics is here to help.

  • Open Counter Blox
  • Press the ‘Codes’ button on the right side of the screen
  • Type in your code
  • Push enter on your keyboard
  • Enjoy the freebies!

To get some free stuff from other popular titles, take a gander at our Coin Master free spin links and Genshin Impact codes for some extra goodies.

Ruby is a fan of all things Final Fantasy, JRPG, Digimon, and Pokémon, though she's partial to a good platformer like Crash Bandicoot or Spyro the Dragon, and maybe even some Coin Master and Roblox, too. You can find her gushing over FFXIV, FFVII Remake, and other such games at our sister sites The Loadout and PCGamesN. She’s currently dreaming about the mythical Nintendo Switch 2 and loves to play Honkai Star Rail and Final Fantasy: Ever Crisis on her sassy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5. She shows her commitment to video games with the Gabumon, Raichu, Carbuncle, and Beerus tattoos spread over her body.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.