Counter Blox codes October 2023

If you’re a bit low on funds, we’re here to help. We’ll update our Counter Blox codes list frequently with all the latest freebies and remove expired ones in the process. We’ll also run you through how exactly to redeem them to make sure you don’t waste your time trying to work it out.

Active Counter Blox codes

Unfortunately, there are currently no active Counter Blox codes. Check back later.

Expired codes:

CBXMASUP8DELAY

ILOVECB

SPOOK

holiday18

GOODTIMES

BESTOFCB

HOT

bloxy

What are Counter Blox codes?

Counter Blox codes normally give you free funds, guns, and weapon cases. Unfortunately, we don’t have a release schedule for the codes, but make sure you check back frequently, as we’re constantly on the lookout.

How do I redeem Counter Blox codes?

It’s easy to redeem a Counter Blox code. However, don’t fret if you’re having trouble, Pocket Tactics is here to help.

Open Counter Blox

Press the ‘Codes’ button on the right side of the screen

Type in your code

Push enter on your keyboard

Enjoy the freebies!

