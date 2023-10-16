Era of Althea codes – free spins and more

October 16, 2023: We checked for new Era of Althea codes
If you’re the sort of Roblox player who craves adventure, Era of Althea is the perfect game for you. It fires you into an explorable world that challenges you to become an expert fighter. Overall, this is not the easiest adventure you’ll encounter, so you’ll need all of the help you can get. Fortunately for you, Pocket Tactics has your back, so we’ve rounded up a bunch of Era of Althea codes that provide you with a plethora of goodies, including free spins. We’ll also keep this guide updated with any new codes that come in, so make sure to check back often.
Era of Althea codes
Active codes:
- SorryForTheDelay – 75 free spins
- UPDATEISREAL – 75 free spins
- ThanksForPlaying!! – 45 free spins
- UPDATE4SOON – 50 free spins
- THANKSFORBEINGLOYAL – 55 free spins
- ROADTHETOAD – 25 free spins
- HAPPY4THOFJULY – free spins
- EID! – free spins
- SPIRITPROGRESSION – free spins
- EYECOLORCODE – eye color reroll
- SOMEWHATOFARESTORE! – 100k yul
- WINDREWORK?! – 50 free spins
- 700PLRS! – 100 free spins
- EOACOMEBACK – 50 free spins
- Um4TH 125 free spins and one million yul
- FIXEDYUL – 50 free spins
- TYAYOBLUE – 50 free spins
- ROADISBACK – 50 free spins
- ITSMYBIRTHDAY – 150 free spins
- BUGFIXESANDUPD – 65 free spins
- THANKYOUALOT – 100 free spins
- YULFIXSORRY – 100k yul
Expired codes:
- NEWMAPRELEASE
- ENJOYSPINSBEFOREUPDATE
- NEWAPRILFOOLS
- SORRYFORISSUES
- NEWUNIVERSALSNAP
- BEENALONGTIMEHUH?
- SORRYFORBROKENPURCHASES
- SORRY4SHUTDOWN
- NEWMAGIC
- OLDGAMEBACK
- DYEMYHAIRCOLOR
- NEWEYECODELESGO
- RANDOMBUGFIXES2
- IHATEMYEYES
- FREEHAIRDYE
- BUGFIXGOCRAZY
- NEWMAPUPDATEXD
- 2XDROPSEVENTON
- IHATEMYHAIRCOLOR
- DYEMYHAIRCOLOR
- PLAYEVENTSBUDDY
- HERESYULSORRY
- NEWLEVELCAP!
- NEWBOSSUPDATE
- UPDATEMAPNOW!
- NARUTOSTUFFINCOMING
- BUGFIXES32
- SPIRITRACEUPD
- DamnMyBad
- DetestFiveSpins
- RankedMobileUsers
- ChadMobileUsers
- BugFixes!
- 1MillionVisits
- DEMONUPDATE1!!
- DetestThrewItBackOnMe
- MidTest
- 2KActive!
- 75KVisits!
- 75KMembers!
- 50KVisits!
- 5KMembers!
- 1.5KPlayers!
- SORRYFORTHECLOSE
- RAGDOLLFIX
- 1KPLAYERS!
- HairReroll6!
- EyeReroll5!
- BACKUP!!
- ROADS
- MAPFIXESSORRY
- REROLLSPATIAL
- DEMONUPDATE2!!
- ReadTheToad1
- ImThonkingAboutIt!
- NewUpdate??
- ShutdownforForFixesA!
- 2MVISITS!
- AhwokenTwitter!
- MaineEOA
- 25LIKES!
- 4MILVISITS!
- MyApologies!
- AltheaHype!
- ShutdownForFixes!
- ShutdownForFixes2!
- 15KLIKES!
- 1MVISITS!
- SHUTDOWNADOPTME!
- EOA
- 1500Likes
- 3000Likes
- 6000Likes2
- TrueSupport!
- 55KLIKESTHANKYOU
- OOpsAnotherProtmistake
- RipUpd3!
- Update3Hype!
- CRONGETINSTUDIO
- JEFFTHERTERMINATED
- SchoolIsBack!
- RobloxDown1!
- 23KLikes1!
What are Era of Althea codes?
Era of Althea codes are combinations of letters that you can redeem in-game to receive free goodies direct from the developer. They’re safe and completely official, so you have nothing to worry about by redeeming them.
How do I redeem Era of Althea codes?
To redeem your Era of Althea codes, simply perform the following steps:
- Open Era of Althea in Roblox
- Click the settings cog
- A ‘Codes’ field will appear in a settings menu on your right
- Copy and paste in the code and click ‘Redeem Code’
How do I get more Era of Althea codes?
That’s the easy part: simply bookmark this page and we will update it regularly as the developer releases new codes.
