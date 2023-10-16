Era of Althea codes – free spins and more

If you’re the sort of Roblox player who craves adventure, Era of Althea is the perfect game for you. It fires you into an explorable world that challenges you to become an expert fighter. Overall, this is not the easiest adventure you’ll encounter, so you’ll need all of the help you can get. Fortunately for you, Pocket Tactics has your back, so we’ve rounded up a bunch of Era of Althea codes that provide you with a plethora of goodies, including free spins. We’ll also keep this guide updated with any new codes that come in, so make sure to check back often.

Era of Althea codes

Active codes:



SorryForTheDelay – 75 free spins

– 75 free spins UPDATEISREAL – 75 free spins

– 75 free spins ThanksForPlaying!! – 45 free spins

– 45 free spins UPDATE4SOON – 50 free spins

– 50 free spins THANKSFORBEINGLOYAL – 55 free spins

– 55 free spins ROADTHETOAD – 25 free spins

– 25 free spins HAPPY4THOFJULY – free spins

– free spins EID! – free spins

– free spins SPIRITPROGRESSION – free spins

– free spins EYECOLORCODE – eye color reroll

– eye color reroll SOMEWHATOFARESTORE! – 100k yul

– 100k yul WINDREWORK?! – 50 free spins

– 50 free spins 700PLRS! – 100 free spins

– 100 free spins EOACOMEBACK – 50 free spins

– 50 free spins Um4TH 125 free spins and one million yul

125 free spins and one million yul FIXEDYUL – 50 free spins

– 50 free spins TYAYOBLUE – 50 free spins

– 50 free spins ROADISBACK – 50 free spins

– 50 free spins ITSMYBIRTHDAY – 150 free spins

– 150 free spins BUGFIXESANDUPD – 65 free spins

– 65 free spins THANKYOUALOT – 100 free spins

– 100 free spins YULFIXSORRY – 100k yul

Expired codes:

NEWMAPRELEASE

ENJOYSPINSBEFOREUPDATE

NEWAPRILFOOLS

SORRYFORISSUES

NEWUNIVERSALSNAP

BEENALONGTIMEHUH?

SORRYFORBROKENPURCHASES

SORRY4SHUTDOWN

NEWMAGIC

OLDGAMEBACK

DYEMYHAIRCOLOR

NEWEYECODELESGO

RANDOMBUGFIXES2

IHATEMYEYES

FREEHAIRDYE

BUGFIXGOCRAZY

NEWMAPUPDATEXD

2XDROPSEVENTON

IHATEMYHAIRCOLOR

DYEMYHAIRCOLOR

PLAYEVENTSBUDDY

HERESYULSORRY

NEWLEVELCAP!

NEWBOSSUPDATE

UPDATEMAPNOW!

NARUTOSTUFFINCOMING

BUGFIXES32

SPIRITRACEUPD

DamnMyBad

DetestFiveSpins

RankedMobileUsers

ChadMobileUsers

BugFixes!

1MillionVisits

DEMONUPDATE1!!

DetestThrewItBackOnMe

MidTest

2KActive!

75KVisits!

75KMembers!

50KVisits!

5KMembers!

1.5KPlayers!

SORRYFORTHECLOSE

RAGDOLLFIX

1KPLAYERS!

HairReroll6!

EyeReroll5!

BACKUP!!

ROADS

MAPFIXESSORRY

REROLLSPATIAL

DEMONUPDATE2!!

ReadTheToad1

ImThonkingAboutIt!

NewUpdate??

ShutdownforForFixesA!

2MVISITS!

AhwokenTwitter!

MaineEOA

25LIKES!

4MILVISITS!

MyApologies!

AltheaHype!

ShutdownForFixes!

ShutdownForFixes2!

15KLIKES!

1MVISITS!

SHUTDOWNADOPTME!

EOA

1500Likes

3000Likes

6000Likes2

TrueSupport!

55KLIKESTHANKYOU

OOpsAnotherProtmistake

RipUpd3!

Update3Hype!

CRONGETINSTUDIO

JEFFTHERTERMINATED

SchoolIsBack!

RobloxDown1!

23KLikes1!

What are Era of Althea codes?

Era of Althea codes are combinations of letters that you can redeem in-game to receive free goodies direct from the developer. They’re safe and completely official, so you have nothing to worry about by redeeming them.

How do I redeem Era of Althea codes?

To redeem your Era of Althea codes, simply perform the following steps:

Open Era of Althea in Roblox

Click the settings cog

A ‘Codes’ field will appear in a settings menu on your right

Copy and paste in the code and click ‘Redeem Code’

How do I get more Era of Althea codes?

That’s the easy part: simply bookmark this page and we will update it regularly as the developer releases new codes.

There you have it, all you the Era of Althea codes you need to pick up some goodies. For more freebies, check out our Coin Master free spins, Street Fighter Duel codes, and Roblox promo codes.