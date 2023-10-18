Bad Business codes – free CR, skins, and charms

This Roblox game is a fast-paced FPS with a huge number of weapons and character customization options. Team Rudimentality created Bad Business and was heavily inspired by one of the best browser games around: Krunker.io
If you want your character to stand out from the crowd, our Bad Business codes list includes free CR to spend in the shop, charms for you to attach to your guns, and skins to make sure your weapons have a unique style. We will keep this guide updated with all the newest freebies, so bookmark the page and check back frequently.
Here are the latest Bad Business codes
Active codes:
- SATURDAYUPDATELOL – 2,000 CR
- 400MILLION – 2,000 CR
- PRIDE – 2023 pride heart charm
- wildaces – Wildaces charm
- theboys – All Might T skin
- KACHING – 2,000 CR
- Doodledarko – Doodle Darko charm
- Huz_Gaming – Huz Gaming charm
- ZYLIC – Zylic charm
- THEBOYS – All Might T weapon skin
- Unicorn – VR Goggles
- viking – Bearded Muscle charm
- doge – Doge charm
- ADOPTME – five Adopt Me stickers
- mbu – Bearded Muscle charm
- blue – BlueGrassMonkey charm
- fr0gs – FreeTheFr0gs charm
- godstatus – GodStatus charm
- notvirtuo0z – ImMinty charm
- gun – Jup charm
- lecton – Lecton Gaming charm
- mulletmafia – Mullets charm
- pet – PetrifyTV charm
- r2 – R_2M charm
- ruddevmedia – Ruddev Media charm
- syn – SynthesizeOG charm
- xtrnal – Xtrnal charm
- Z_33 – Zekro_3300 charm
Expired codes:
- LABORDAY
- SUMMER2023
- 4THYEAR
- AQUAWARRIOR
- RADICAL
- RIPMAC10
- ARENAMAN
- GREENGUN
- HEARTEYESEMOJI
- juke
- merrylatequismois
- 8TEEN
- NEWERA
- SCAR-Y
- PP2K
- LMGPOWER
- ANTIPOWERCREEP
- SLAY98
- INVASION
- BADGER
- LUXE
- MINIKATANA
- LEGENDARY
- YEAR3
- SHIPYARD
- SHOTGUNPOWER
- 300MILLION
- MUTATION
- ARPOWER
- 3POINT0
- OVERHAUL
- SMGPOWER
- WILDWEST
- TWENTYTWENTYTWO
- MISTLETOE
- AK47
- SBR
- HALLOWVEMBER
- SPOOKY21
- LEVELZERO
- STARTER
- SHRIKE
- VOHEX
- 2GUNS
- GROZA
- ASR50
- HONCHO
- MYTHICAL
- zesty
- M249
- SKORPION
- HOMESTEAD
- TWOYEARS
- LOADOUT
- MAYDAY
- HITMAN
- Xbox
- EASTER21
- 200MILLION
- getsp00ked
- robzi
- present
- patriot
- zombie
- boo
- spooky
- ninja
- star
- moon
- comet
- galaxy
- 6mi
- alien
What are Bad Business codes?
Bad Business codes are released by the game’s developer, Team Rudimentality. New codes are often released during holidays or when the game hits a milestone. Unfortunately, we don’t have a release schedule for codes, but we will keep this page updated when any new ones land.
How do I redeem Bad Business codes?
Redeeming a Bad Business code is easy! Just in case you need a helping hand, follow our simple instructions below.
- Open Bad Business
- Open the main menu
- Press the gift box icon to the left of the settings icon
- Enter the code
- Press redeem
- Enjoy your freebies!
