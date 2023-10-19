Crunchyroll download for iOS and and Android

Crunchyroll download: the Crunchyroll logo on a purple background
If you’re a huge anime nerd and enjoy the likes of Chainsaw Man, One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, or the Junji Ito Collection if you’re after something creepy, then Crunchyroll is the subscription service for you, as it’s home to thousands upon thousands of episodes of anime. And, luckily for you, we’re on hand with our Crunchyroll download guide to help you watch it on the go.

Anyway, here’s all you need to know about a Crunchyroll download.

Crunchyroll download: a girl with orange hair holding a black cat

How do I download Crunchyroll on iOS?

If you want to download Crunchyroll on your iOS device, you need to:

  • Visit the App Store
  • Search for Crunchyroll
  • Visit its app page
  • Hit install

How do I download Crunchyroll on Android?

If you want to download Crunchyroll on Android, you need to:

  • Go to Google Play
  • Search for Crunchyroll
  • Visit its app page
  • Hit install

How do I download Crunchyroll on PC?

To watch Crunchyroll on PC, you need to:

