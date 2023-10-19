Crunchyroll download for iOS and and Android

If you’re a huge anime nerd and enjoy the likes of Chainsaw Man, One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, or the Junji Ito Collection if you’re after something creepy, then Crunchyroll is the subscription service for you, as it’s home to thousands upon thousands of episodes of anime. And, luckily for you, we’re on hand with our Crunchyroll download guide to help you watch it on the go.

Anyway, here’s all you need to know about a Crunchyroll download.

How do I download Crunchyroll on iOS?

If you want to download Crunchyroll on your iOS device, you need to:

Visit the App Store

Search for Crunchyroll

Visit its app page

Hit install

How do I download Crunchyroll on Android?

If you want to download Crunchyroll on Android, you need to:

Go to Google Play

Search for Crunchyroll

Visit its app page

Hit install

How do I download Crunchyroll on PC?

To watch Crunchyroll on PC, you need to:

Visit the official Crunchyroll website

There you have it, everything you need to know about a Crunchyroll download.