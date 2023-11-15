Cyber Rebellion tier list and reroll guide November 2023

Starting a new game is hard – not to worry, our up-to-date Cyber Rebellion tier list can help you choose which characters to prioritize when tackling enemies in Skyfall City. The game is a cyberpunk-themed strategy game involving plenty of heroes to collect. So who are the best characters? Read on to find out.

Cyber Rebellion tier list

Here is our Cyber Rebellion tier list, ranking all available characters from S tier all the way down to D.

Rank Cyber Rebellion character S Leyva – Starring Diva, Lindsay – Vermillion Dawn, Saki – Byakko, Saki – Suzaku, Taki – Seiryu A Amy – Foamy Sweet Dream, Candido – Duke Silver, Candido – Iron Fist, Catherine – Dirty Gold , Eric – Death Eye, Frost – Fortress, Frost – Omen, Frost – Ranger, Frost – Vanguard, Leyva – Ghost, Morgan – Vicious Rose, Pastoral – Data Hub, Pastoral – Hound of Doom , Saki – Zagentsu, Seer – Oracle B Candido, Candido – Jet Boxer, Candido – Jab, Candido – Tarantula, Frost, Frost – Assault, Frost – Master Chief, Frost – Tyrant, Leyva – Neuromancer, Leyva – Pixel Beats, Leyva – Zealody, Lindsay – Graffiti, Lindsay – Ambilight, Lindsay – Metal Panic, Lindsay – Speed to Burn, Rik – The New Order, Rik – Raiden, Rik – Striker, Saki, Saki – Arashi Kiru, Saki – Kitsunemen, Saki – Sakuragari C Candido – Barrage Fortress, Leyva, Lindsay, Lindsay – Aquila, Noam – Ember in Ashes, Pastoral, Pastoral – Augmentor, Pastoral – Plague Huntress, Pastoral – Stinger, Rik – Alpha Wolf, Rik – Amagi Guard, Rik – Gunblade, Vera – Force of Nature D Leyva – Intern, Pastoral – Agents, Rik, Victor – Prosthetic Doctor

How do I perform a Cyber Rebellion reroll?

If you didn’t get the character you wanted, you can reroll your account to try again – though it takes some time to do. To start again from scratch, follow these steps:

Open up Cyber Rebellion on your device

As you first log in, play the game as a guest

Make your way through the tutorial stages until you get your summons

Make your pulls to see who you get

If you don’t get who you want, quit the game, clear the cache, and delete the game’s data on your phone

Then, repeat!

It may take a couple of tries, but you should get exactly who you want out of the gacha system.

