Cyber Rebellion codes November 2023

If you want to defeat those pesky invaders in the Otherworld, you need our Cyber Rebellion codes guide. Here, you can get all manner of freebies such as tesseracts, keepsakes, neurocons, coins, and more, all of which you can use to strengthen your team and take the fight to your enemy.

Cyber Rebellion codes

Active codes:

CYBERFUTURE – ten tesseracts

– ten tesseracts CR777 – two tesseracts and 20k secured coins

– two tesseracts and 20k secured coins CRSSS7 – 60 neurocons

– 60 neurocons CRCCC7 – free assault skill code V20

– free assault skill code V20 CRLLL7 – keepsake: smiling mask

– keepsake: smiling mask CRRRR7 – ten tesseracts

What are Cyber Rebellion codes?

Cyber Rebellion codes are a great way to get handy in-game items that can give you an edge in battle. The developer, Neocraft, tends to offer new codes to coincide with events, so make sure you bookmark this guide and check back regularly to avoid missing out on all the good stuff.

How do I redeem Cyber Rebellion codes?

To redeem Cyber Rebellion codes, you need to:

Launch Cyber Rebellion

Tap your profile icon

Go to gift code

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

