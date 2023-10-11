Fire Emblem Heroes tier list November 2023

We have spent a lot of time not only playing Fire Emblem Heroes but researching how other players rate each of the top characters. With this info, we have pulled together this Fire Emblem Heroes tier list, catered specifically to Arena battles, though each of the characters in this FEH tier list has a lot of utility across all game modes. We’ve also included a Fire Emblem Heroes Altema tier list so you can see who’s topping the ranks over in Japan. Keep in mind that all characters also have their own unique skills, and with the ability to merge heroes, there is a great deal of flexibility in this game – so if your favorite hero doesn’t make this list, it does not mean that they aren’t viable.

If you find this useful and have a passion for gacha games, why not check out our Another Eden tier list, Epic Seven tier list, AFK Arena tier list, or Genshin Impact tier list? We also have a list of the best gacha games if you are looking for something else to play.

Without further ado, here is our Fire Emblem Heroes tier list!

Fire Emblem Heroes tier list

Red FEH tier list

Tier: Fire Emblem Hero name: S+ Spring Idunn, Reginn, Summer Byleth (F), Young Caeda, Winter Altina, Legendary Lilina, Valentine’s Lif, Idunn, Fallen Ike, Fallen Julia, Masquerade Sigurd, Legendary Sigurd, Brave Lysithea, Hoshidan Summer Micaiah, Halloween Myrrh, Valentine’s Chrom, Summer Edelgard, Legendary Lilina, Young Ike S Brave Alm, Kiria, Halloween Hector, Valentine’s Ike, Plegian Dorothea, Tibarn, Shannan, Kris (M), Larcei, Summer Freyr, Plumeria, Picnic Flora, Lif, Aversa, Sothis, Young Marth, Igrene, Altina, Mareeta, Byleth (F), Byleth (M), Lysithea, Soiree Ishtar, Say’ri, Mirabilis, Catherine, Summer Tiki (Young), Sword Catria, Itsuki, Dheginsea, Flying Olivia, Sword Reinhardt, New Year Kaden, Brave Roy, Winter Zephiel, Lethe, Keaton, Brave Marth, Summer Joshua, Ninja Zihark, Brave Aim, Celica, Phina, Fallen Celica, Winter Tharja. Brave Celica, Fallen Mareeta, Astram, Legendary Seliph, Zelgius, Legendary Erika, Eliwood, Nah, Midori, Iago, Hrid, Legendary Ike, Brigid, Legendary Eliwood, Legendary Roy, Duo Eirika, Legendary Marth, Alear (F), Fallen Byleth (F) A Volke, Ninja Shinon, Malice, Constance, Muspell, Mia, Brial Oboro, Kempf, Ena, Owain, New Year Gunnthra, Roy, Seliph, Ewan, Ares, Ayra, Sigurd, Black Knight, Sophia, Caeda, Adrift Camilla, Spring Palla, Pelleas, Tharja, Bantu, Exalt Chrom, Xander, Draug, Red Tome Eirika, Elincia, Eyvel, Flora, Alm, New Year Anna, New year Eir, Karla, Laevatein, Lilina, Miranda, Veld, Nemesis, Marth, Ashnard, Lucia, Syrene, Felix, Fallen Chrom B Halloween Kurthnaga, Aelfric, Morgan (M), Scion Julia, Pirate Naesala, Knoll, Halloween Nowi, Olivia, Hostile Springs Elise, Palla, Nyx, Valentine’s Titania, Ryoma, Legendary Ryoma, Saber, New Year Hrid, Sanaki, Arden, Seth, Arvis, Athena, Hubert, Siegbert, Silvia, Soleil, Cain, New Year Camilla, Summer Tana, Bridal Tharja, Tiki (Adult), Chrom, Bridal Sigrun, Summer Lilina, Spring Bartre, Summer Flora, Bertram, Zephiel, Eirika, Eldigan, Alfonse, Garon, Gharnef, Gray, Summer Helbindi, Hana, Henry, Hinata, Ike, Joshua, Julius, Valentine’s Conrad, Katarina, Rutger, Laegjarn, Laslow, Leif, Lene, Summer Lorenz, Lon’qu, Lucina, Luke, Lyon, Masked Marth, Brave Robin, Diamant C Selena (Fates), Ogma, Stahl, Navarre, Raigh, Canas, Tobin, Corrin (M), Fir, Karel, Summer Leo, Leoo, Lloyd, Lyn, Marisa

Blue FEH tier list

Tier: Fire Emblem Hero name: S+ Young Palla, Valentine’s Rudolf, Brave Hector, Brave Dimitri, Legendary Dimitri, New Year Alfonse, Halloween Tiki (Young), Legendary Azura, Seiros, Legendary Chrom, Ascended Idunn S Legendary Fae, Kris (F), Ullr, Duo Ephraim, Brave Lucina, Brave Eirika, Summer Ingrid, Forsyth, Duessel, Legendary Julia, Ophelia, Fallen Corrin (M), Legendary Tiki (Young), Ninja Navarre, Pirate Surtr, Brave Eliwood, Picnic Lukas, Winter Ephraim, Lilith, Gatrie, Peony, Guinivere, Plegian Katarina, Reinhardt, Young Tana, Tsubasa, Selena, Legendary Lucina, Nifl, Ronan, Apotheosis Anna, Soiree Berkut, Masquerade, ldigan, Hardin, Summer Laegjarn, Petrine, Dimitri, Legendary Ephraim, Melady, Perceval, Naga, Summer Lyn, Spring Est, Sirius, Masquerade Quan, Winter Nino, Naesala, Nailah, Jorge, Nils, New Year Velouria, Winter Felix, Winter Hilda, Halloween Ilyana A Marcia, Ninja Corrin (M), Halloween Sothis, Seteth, Valentine’s Lyn, Altena, Brunnya, Kana (M), Geese, Rinea, Ferdinand, Ishtar, Ilyana, Gwendolyn, Fjorm, Kjelle, Est, Valentine’s Eliwood, Adrift Corrin (M), Corrin (F), Cordelia, Spring Narcian, Clair, Fallen Delthea, Fallen Berkut, Camus, Summer Camilla, Petra, Summer Lute, Panne, Hoshidan Summer Ryoma, Summer Norne, Robin (M), Fiora, Selkie, Nowi, Bridal Ninian, Halloween Niles, Rafiel, Micaiah, Hapi, Fallen Anankos, Eitr, Brave Gullveig B Roshea, Halloween Sophia, Mae, Lute, Lukas, Scion Lewyn, Linde, A’Arachel, Kliff, Death Knight, Hinoka, Cormag, Florina, Abel, Finn, Cynthia, Galle, Ephraim, Effie, Donnel, Delthea, Sigrun, Ylgr, Summer Corrin (F), Summer Cordelia, Valter, Tanith, Ursula, Pent, Tana, Spring Catria, Catria, Tailtiu, Spring Marisa, Sumia, Berkut, Silas, Shiro, Azura, Shigure, Performing Shigure, New Year Laegjarn, Sharena, Shanna, Hostile Springs Ryoma, Mordecai, Saias, Heath, Roderick, Winter Robin, Travant, Quan, Peri, Oscar, Olwen, Valentine’s Soren, Oboro, Ninian, Conrad, Nephenee, Thea, Valbar, Morgan (F), Chloe, Alfred, Vanessa, Geoffrey, Noah, Gilliam C Mathilda, Spring Lucina, Jagen, Spring Xander, Clive, Bridal Charlotte, Sully, Subaki, Bridal Caeda, Summer Robin (F), Oliver, Odin



Green FEH tier list

Tier: Fire Emblem Hero name: S+ Ninja Corrin (F), Valentine’s Alm, Brave Ike, Brave Ephraim, Legendary Edelgard, Young Merric, Winter Sothis, Thrasir, New Year Peony, Valentine’s Gustav, Bridal Catria, Legendary Celica, Brave Edelgard, Freyja. Surtr, Shamir, Legendary Dagr, Bridal Nailah, Mamori S Ninja Shamir. Ascended Fjorm, Halloween Robin (F), Summer Caeda, Winter Bernadetta, Fallen Robin (M), Hel, Summer Selena, Reyson, Picnic Felicia, Ninja Laevatein, Fallen Lyon, Triandra, Nagi, Dieck, Yarne, Jill, Rinkah, New Year Lethe, Soiree Reinhardt, Pirate Veronica, Performing Azura, Azura (Young), Scion Larcei, Ninja Hana, Gatekeeper, Young Minerva, Myrrh, Plegian Tharja, New Year Keaton, Deirdre, Ced, Winter Jaffar, Winter Fae, Gerik, Hilda, Yune, Masquerade Lachesis, Brave Micaiah, Spring Fir, Kaden, Osian, Fae, Edelgard, Valentine’s Hector, Legendary Hector, Annette, Flame Emperor, Julia, Asbel, Citrinne, Brave Soren A Astrid, Otr, Wolf, Halloween Rhea, Groom Hinata, Sue, Python, Flying Nino, Charlotte, Nino, Valentine’s Greil, Green Tome Olwen, Rhajat, Robin (F), Hostile Springs Hinoka, New Year Fjorm, Flegian Kris (M), Ranulf, Amelia, Sheena, New Year Azura, Barst, Boey, Spring Veronica, Cecilia, Cherche, Wolt, Adrift Corrin (F), Dorcas, Hoshidan Summer Elincia, Echidna, Gunnthra, Ross, Summer Laevatein, Hector, Pirate Hinoka, Halloween Henry, Halloween Kagero, Kana (F), Legion, Lewyn, Summer Sylvain, Heidr, Sylvain, Bastian, Celine B Sedgar, Vyland, Caellach, Michalis, Orochi, Minerva, Lugh, Halloween L’Arachel, Valentine’s Mist, Raven, Bridal Sanaki, Anna, Arthur, Spring Sharena, Bartre, Beruka, Sonya, Soren, Haar, Camilla, Spring Camilla, Winter Chrom, Titania, Walhart, Halloween Dorcas, Summer Elise, Frederick, Spring Alfonse, Gerome, Summer Ylgr, Hawkeye, Helbindi, Performing Inigo, Summer Innes, Darros, Mustafa, Libra, Valentine’s Lilina, Linus, Winter Lissa, Legendary Lyn, Groom Marth C Merric, Narcian, Picnic Leo, Summer Tiki (Adult), Spring Chrom, Summer Xander, Gunter

Colorless FEH tier list

Tier: Fire Emblem Heroes character: S+ Legendary Leif, Ninja Lyn, Fallen Edelgard, Winter Marth, Bridal Micaiah, Legendary Corrin (F), Fallen Tiki (Young), Legendary Micaiah, Summer Freyja, Legendary Alm, Bramimond, Veronica, Pirate Tibarn, Valentine’s Faye, S Eleonora, Ashera, New Year Plumeria, Spring Myrrh, Leila, Caineghis, Summer Mia, Brave Camilla, Fallen Corrin (F), Mila, Shinon, Bernadetta, Brave Claude, Sara, Flayn, Dozla, Winter Sephiran, Winter Cecilia, Brave Marianne, Julian, Masquerade Ethlyn, Bridal Fjorm, Eir, Young L’Arachel, Claude, New Year Selkie, Halloween Jakob, Young Innes, Soiree Nephenee, Duma A Ascended Laegjarn, Ninja Igrene, Halloween Robin (M), Halloween Mia, Brave Lyn, Rolf, Winter Eirika, Legendary Robin (F), Velouria, Scion Leif, Leanne, Norne, Louise, Hoshidan Summer Xander, Elise, Larum, Kronya, Gordin, Bow Hinoka, Klein, Summer Dorothea, Loki, Mirabelle, Yuri, Ascended Elincia B Natasha, Nanna, Silque, Niles, Nina, Performing Olivia, Hostile Springs Camilla, Priscilla, Hostile Springs Sakura, Valentine’s Roy, Lena, Saizo, Halloween Sakura, Tethys, Picnic Genny, Summer Rhys, Setsuna, New Year Laevatein, Mercedes, Sothe, Spring Bruno, Fallen Takumi, Spring Loki, Summer Takumi, New Year Takumi, Emmeryn, Clarine, Summer Ursula, Clarisse, Bridal Cordelia, New Year Corrin (M), Chad, Merlinus, Tanya, Ethlyn, Faye, Felicia, Gaius, Forrest, Summer Gunnthra, Jaffar, Eremiya, Kagero, Spring Kagero, Valentine’s Slique, Kaze, Legault, Gangrel, Summer Linde, Reha, Fallen Maria, Dorothy, Alcryst, Brave Corrin (F) C Mikoto, Mist, Summer Noise, Rebecca, Sakura, Serra, Azama, Takumi, Virion, Wrys, Brady, Summer Frederick, Summer Gaius, Genny, Innes, Jakob, Jamke, Jeorge, Lachesis, Leon, Lissa, Lucius, Bridal Lyn, Maria, Matthew

Fire Emblem Heroes Altema Tier List

Altema is a Japanese site that covers a whole host of games and is essentially their version of a Wiki. If you want to see which heroes top the ranks over the sea but can’t read Japanese, look no further, as we’ve listed the best FEH characters according to Altema below.

Red FEH Altema tier list

Reginn

Valentine Lif

Lysithea

Legendary Sigurd

Summer Byleth

Blue FEH Altema Tier List

Brave Eirika

Brave Hector

New Year Alfonse

Reinhardt

Nifl

Green FEH Altema Tier List

Brave Edelgard

Legendary Byleth (m)

Brave Gatekeeper

Fallen Lyon

Brave Ike

Colourless FEH Altema Tier List

Fallen Edelgard

Ninja Lyn

Flayn

Brave Marianne

Brave Veronica

If you want to try your luck at pulling some of these top heroes and marching into battle, you can head over to Google Play or the App Store to download Fire Emblem Heroes today for free.