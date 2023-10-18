Developer Motion’s roguelike action title Dead Cells is a fast-paced, challenging, and incredibly addictive Nintendo Switch and mobile game. It also takes influence from Castlevania, with castles, weapons, and vibes pulled straight from Konami’s iconic series. Well, the Dead Cells Castlevania officially brings together these two elements in a thrilling celebration of the vampire-slaying series. Find out all about it in this full guide.

Let’s dive into our Dead Cells Castlevania guide.

What is the Dead Cells Castlevania DLC?

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania is an expansive DLC, as developer Motion Twin works alongside Konami to add elements, characters, music, and more from the iconic series to Dead Cells.

What does the Dead Cells Castlevania DLC include?

The Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC adds a huge amount of content from Konami’s title to the roguelike, including the following:

14 Castlevania weapons

Dracula’s Castle as a playable level

51 classic Castlevania tracks

12 new Castlevania remixes

A new storyline featuring Richter Belmont and Alucard

Three new boss fights

20 outfits based on characters from the Castlevania series

How much is the Dead Cells Castlevania DLC?

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania costs £8.99/$9.99, or the Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania bundle is available on sale for £21.99/$22.99 until March 13, 2023.

When is the Dead Cells Castlevania DLC release date?

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania released on March 6, 2023, for Nintendo Switch, Steam, and consoles.

Do I need to own Dead Cells to buy the Dead Cells Castlevania DLC?

Yes, you must own the Dead Cells base game to purchase the Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC. However, Dead Cells and the DLC are available to purchase together in a bundle.

Is the Dead Cells Castlevania DLC on mobile?

Currently, there’s no confirmation on the Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC for the mobile or Apple Arcade versions of Dead Cells. However, developer Motion Twin added previous DLC packs to mobile versions of the game, so we expect the Dead Cells Castlevania DLC to make its way over in the future.

