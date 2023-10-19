Deadly Sins Retribution codes October 2023

October 19, 2023: We added a new Deadly Sins Retribution code!
Roblox loves an anime-inspired game, with plenty of titles that take influence from One Piece, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, and much more. So, we thought we’d help you set out on your quest with our list of Deadly Sin Retribution codes. If you’re not familiar with them, Roblox codes are lines of text that you can copy into a redeem box somewhere in the game for a bunch of helpful freebies, and they’re the best way of saving your Robux for a rainy day.
Here are the latest Deadly Sins Retribution codes
Active codes:
- weloveretribution – 35 free spins
- 5leafclover – 800 seconds of two times XP
- 4leafclover – 25 free spins
- 3leafclover – stat reset
- shrine – 25 free spins
- immortality – 25 free spins
- demonking – 15 free spins
- demonkingsunday – 15 free spins
- Skyline – 25 free spins
- fairyexp – double XP boost
- fairyreset – stat reset
- fairyrealm – free spins
- fairyspins – free spins
- fraudrin – free spins
- newmapsoon – free spins
- blessings – 35 free spins
Expired codes:
- ridupdate
- anotherupdateyes
- cloverretributiontesting
- arcaneodyssey
- newyear2023
- happyholidays2022
- thankful2
- thankful
- bossnerf
- tiktokup
- dsrtiktok
- anniversarytreat
- dsryoutube
- giftchange
- freereset9
- dropthegifts
- getthepumpkin
- anniversarydelayed
- happy Halloween
- spookyseason
- fabisworking
- freereset8
- fabis23now
- halloweenpart2soon
- weloveexp
- wereallydolovedsr
- freereset7
- octobergoals
- happycode
- halloweenpoint
- deadlyforest
- halloweenreward
- halloweenfix
- halloweenpart1
- delaycode
- preupdatepatch
- update4coming
- freereset6
- 55klikes
- somefixes
- hellblaze
- fairy
- mondayupdate
- freereset5
- freereset3
- anotherbugfix
- fabfix1
- horizon
- freereset
- thankyou1700
- upd1
- bugfix2
- thankyou1000
- fabdelay
- fab
- updatesoon
- clover_retribution
- mothersday
What are Deadly Sin Retribution codes?
As we mentioned earlier, you can use the Deadly Sin Retribution codes we provide to pick up free in-game items without spending your Robux. Developers regularly update titles with new codes as they achieve new playerbase milestones, so be sure to bookmark this page for all the freshest information.
How do I redeem Deadly Sin Retribution codes?
You can redeem your Deadly Sin Retribution codes by following this simple method:
- Open Deadly Sin Retribution in Roblox
- Select the customise menu
- Hit the race & magic menu
- Input your code in the text box
- Submit your code
- Enjoy your freebies!
There you have it, all you need to know to get some goodies thanks to our Deadly Sin Retribution codes.