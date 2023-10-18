Pop It Trading codes October 2023

In Pop It Trading, there’s a Roblox world full of toys to trade between players, taking inspiration from the movement of NFT enthusiasts across the internet. Fortunately, much less is on the line with these items costing less than the astronomical figures a real NFT might, but even still, any help you can get goes a long way on the trading floor. So, we’ve brought together all the Pop It Trading codes we could find in one place, making it easier for you to grab some in-game goodies.

For more Roblox freebies, check out our general Roblox promo codes, as well as our Anime Adventures codes, Weapon Fighting Simulator codes, Legend Piece codes, Blox Fruit codes, or Backrooms Race Clicker codes. Or, if you’re looking to make some stacks of cash with your trading, check out our picks for the best business simulation games on Switch and mobile.

Pop It Trading codes

Active codes:

funkimunkii – free random item

– free random item fantasticplastic – free Barbie item

– free Barbie item Whonewit? – free random item

– free random item kreekcraft – free random item

– free random item 12345 – free random item

– free random item b5nb5n – free random item

– free random item stoked – free random item

– free random item categg – free random item

– free random item doilookpretty – free random item

– free random item pingu – free random item

– free random item miaminights – free random item

– free random item letsgetweird – free random item

– free random item heartburn -free random item

-free random item ewww – free random item

– free random item holasoyd0ra – free random item

– free random item b4nb4n – free random item

– free random item itsalive! – free random item

– free random item metacarpus – free random item

– free random item kawa11 – free Kawaii item

– free Kawaii item meoooow – free random item

– free random item m3rry – random holiday item

– random holiday item thursday – Wednesday Adams toy

– Wednesday Adams toy candy – free item

– free item fifi – FIFA toy

– FIFA toy youspinme – flying hat toy

– flying hat toy yodome – Baby Yoda toy

– Baby Yoda toy aredsword – free sword

– free sword daegg – alphabet egg toy

– alphabet egg toy halloweenie – Halloween toys

– Halloween toys callmemaybe – 3am toy

– 3am toy lachancla – sandals toy

– sandals toy popit1year – birthday hat

– birthday hat knockknock – Eie item

– Eie item whaaaaaa – baby gato item

– baby gato item pepto – pink sauce toy

– pink sauce toy lasagna – rainbow toy

– rainbow toy ****** – Rainbow Friends toy

– Rainbow Friends toy throne – Toilet toy

– Toilet toy 1337 – free item

– free item m0dn4r –free item

–free item madregate – free item

– free item juego – controller toy

– controller toy fotito – Instagram toy

– Instagram toy pájaro – Twitter toy

– Twitter toy 100k – YouTube toy

– YouTube toy gub – free reward

– free reward cute – bunny toy

– bunny toy Lightemup – flamethrower toy

– flamethrower toy wth – monster toy

– monster toy pineapple – pineapple toy

– pineapple toy portal – Portal toy

– Portal toy farmer – Magic Seed

– Magic Seed r41nb0w – Rainbow toy

– Rainbow toy code – free reward

– free reward upupup – Ladder toy

– Ladder toy 90sec – Floppa toy

– Floppa toy noclip – backrooms

– backrooms trippy – illusion

– illusion naughtyornice – Tommeh

– Tommeh kitty – cat toy

– cat toy popit! – pop it toy

– pop it toy stuffi – stuffed animal

– stuffed animal armor? – watermelon

– watermelon sugar – lollipop

– lollipop cupid – box of chocolates

– box of chocolates no – slendy note

– slendy note tako – slippy orange

– slippy orange Tony – tiger

– tiger Loot – loot box

– loot box buff – barbell

– barbell 2022 – sparkler

– sparkler ice – diamond

– diamond chance – dice

– dice juaniday2021 – hot cocoa

– hot cocoa sus – Among Us toy

– Among Us toy quidditch – extinguisher

– extinguisher crystal – crystal item

– crystal item spooky21 – spooky item

Expired codes:

squid

gummy

eeek

inazuma

What are Pop It Trading codes?

Pop It Trading codes are little gifts given out by the developer, club XOX, to allow players to redeem free items in games. Roblox developers tend to release new codes alongside updates and after they hit specific milestones with the player base, so be sure to bookmark this page for any fresh codes.

How do I redeem Pop It Trading codes?

Redeeming your Pop It Trading codes is a little different to how it works in other Roblox experiences. Fortunately, it’s not too complicated, and you can grab your freebies quickly if you follow these steps:

Load Pop It Trading in Roblox

Walk to the opposite end of the trading floor to the spawn point

Walk onto the YouTube codes button

Paste in your code from our list

Enjoy your freebies!

With that, you’re up to date on all the latest Pop It Trading codes. For more titles full of trading, except with monsters and not art, check out our picks for the best games like Pokémon on Switch and mobile.