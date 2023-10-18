Pop It Trading codes October 2023

October 18, 2023: We checked for new Pop It Trading codes
In Pop It Trading, there’s a Roblox world full of toys to trade between players, taking inspiration from the movement of NFT enthusiasts across the internet. Fortunately, much less is on the line with these items costing less than the astronomical figures a real NFT might, but even still, any help you can get goes a long way on the trading floor. So, we’ve brought together all the Pop It Trading codes we could find in one place, making it easier for you to grab some in-game goodies.
For more Roblox freebies, check out our general Roblox promo codes, as well as our Anime Adventures codes, Weapon Fighting Simulator codes, Legend Piece codes, Blox Fruit codes, or Backrooms Race Clicker codes. Or, if you’re looking to make some stacks of cash with your trading, check out our picks for the best business simulation games on Switch and mobile.
Pop It Trading codes
Active codes:
- funkimunkii – free random item
- fantasticplastic – free Barbie item
- Whonewit? – free random item
- kreekcraft – free random item
- 12345 – free random item
- b5nb5n – free random item
- stoked – free random item
- categg – free random item
- doilookpretty – free random item
- pingu – free random item
- miaminights – free random item
- letsgetweird – free random item
- heartburn -free random item
- ewww – free random item
- holasoyd0ra – free random item
- b4nb4n – free random item
- itsalive! – free random item
- metacarpus – free random item
- kawa11 – free Kawaii item
- meoooow – free random item
- m3rry – random holiday item
- thursday – Wednesday Adams toy
- candy – free item
- fifi – FIFA toy
- youspinme – flying hat toy
- yodome – Baby Yoda toy
- aredsword – free sword
- daegg – alphabet egg toy
- halloweenie – Halloween toys
- callmemaybe – 3am toy
- lachancla – sandals toy
- popit1year – birthday hat
- knockknock – Eie item
- whaaaaaa – baby gato item
- pepto – pink sauce toy
- lasagna – rainbow toy
- ****** – Rainbow Friends toy
- throne – Toilet toy
- 1337 – free item
- m0dn4r –free item
- madregate – free item
- juego – controller toy
- fotito – Instagram toy
- pájaro – Twitter toy
- 100k – YouTube toy
- gub – free reward
- cute – bunny toy
- Lightemup – flamethrower toy
- wth – monster toy
- pineapple – pineapple toy
- portal – Portal toy
- farmer – Magic Seed
- r41nb0w – Rainbow toy
- code – free reward
- upupup – Ladder toy
- 90sec – Floppa toy
- noclip – backrooms
- trippy – illusion
- naughtyornice – Tommeh
- kitty – cat toy
- popit! – pop it toy
- stuffi – stuffed animal
- armor? – watermelon
- sugar – lollipop
- cupid – box of chocolates
- no – slendy note
- tako – slippy orange
- Tony – tiger
- Loot – loot box
- buff – barbell
- 2022 – sparkler
- ice – diamond
- chance – dice
- juaniday2021 – hot cocoa
- sus – Among Us toy
- quidditch – extinguisher
- crystal – crystal item
- spooky21 – spooky item
Expired codes:
- squid
- gummy
- eeek
- inazuma
What are Pop It Trading codes?
Pop It Trading codes are little gifts given out by the developer, club XOX, to allow players to redeem free items in games. Roblox developers tend to release new codes alongside updates and after they hit specific milestones with the player base, so be sure to bookmark this page for any fresh codes.
How do I redeem Pop It Trading codes?
Redeeming your Pop It Trading codes is a little different to how it works in other Roblox experiences. Fortunately, it’s not too complicated, and you can grab your freebies quickly if you follow these steps:
- Load Pop It Trading in Roblox
- Walk to the opposite end of the trading floor to the spawn point
- Walk onto the YouTube codes button
- Paste in your code from our list
- Enjoy your freebies!
With that, you’re up to date on all the latest Pop It Trading codes. For more titles full of trading, except with monsters and not art, check out our picks for the best games like Pokémon on Switch and mobile.