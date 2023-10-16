Ro Ghoul codes October 2023

If you're an anime fan and a Roblox player, then this game is definitely for you, so hurry up and get all the new Ro Ghoul codes with our up-to-date list.

Ruby Spiers-Unwin's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

In this Tokyo Ghoul-inspired Roblox game, you join with one of two factions to gain strength, complete quests, and fight to the top. That’s where we can help. Our Ro Ghoul codes list is frequently updated with all the fresh codes to give you some much-needed yen, and maybe even a couple of masks to help you stand out from the crowd.

For those of you out there who have a deep love of all things anime and Roblox game codes, make sure you check out our Shindo Life codesWorld of Stands codes, Project Slayers codes, Anime Adventures codes, Blade Ball codes, and Strongest Anime Squad Simulator codes. We also have a list of all the latest Roblox promo codes, bursting with goodies. If you’re thinking about branching out from Roblox, we also have a list that includes the best mobile RPGs on iOS and Android and a Honkai Star Rail tier list.

Ro Ghoul codes codes

Here are the new Ro Ghoul codes:

  • !Code ANNIVERSARY-5 – 4,000,000 RC and 4,000,000 yen
  • !Code ANNIVERSARY-4 – 4,000,000 RC and 4,000,000 yen
  • !TrafMask – one traf mask
  • !Code 500MV – 500,000 RC & 500,000 yen
  • !Code 1M FAVS – 1,00,000 RC and 1,00,000 yen
  • !Code Sub2Axiore – 50,000 yen
  • !Code Sub2EDITTY – 50,000 yen
  • !Code Sub2GoldenOwl – 50,000 yen
  • !Code Sub22KMz – 50,000 yen
  • !Code Sub2ibemaine – 50,000 yen
  • !Code Sub2OrdinaryPotato – 50,000 yen
  • !Code Sub2Praveen – 50,000 yen
  • !Code Sub2Roball – 50,000 yen
  • !Code Sub2Sagee4 – 50,000 yen
  • !Code Sub2xAomSakarin – 50,000 yen
  • !Code Sub2Sky1Ms – 50,000 yen
  • !RoballMask – mask

Expired codes:

  • !Roziku
  • !Code FollowGODisPP
  • !Code 300MV
  • !Code Sub2Tokiitou
  • !Code Sub2КоПанда
  • !Code Sub2ItsBear
  • !Code Sub2KeizoHaHa
  • !Code Sub2MaTunMCS
  • !Code Sub2MIANNN
  • !Code Sub2NaiMark
  • !Code Sub2Sky1Ms
  • !Code Traftheopest
  • !Code Sub2RedDeMon
  • !Code Sub2Telanthric
  • !Code Sub2NanoProdigy
  • !Code ANNIVERSARY-2
  • !ibemask
  • !Code HNY2020

What are Ro Ghoul codes?

Ro Ghoul codes are freebies offered by the game’s developer. Unfortunately, there’s no release schedule for new codes, but they generally release when an in-game milestone is reached.

How do I redeem Ro Ghoul codes?

If you’re having trouble redeeming one of the codes above, you just need to follow the step-by-step instructions below.

  • Open Ro Ghoul
  • Press the ‘/’ button on your keyboard to open the in-game chat
  • Type in the code
  • Press enter
  • If successful, a speech bubble will appear above your character to confirm the rewards

For those of you who have a passion for codes, make sure you check out our Coin Master free spins links and Genshin Impact codes list for those sweet freebies.

Ruby is a fan of all things Final Fantasy, JRPG, Digimon, and Pokémon, though she's partial to a good platformer like Crash Bandicoot or Spyro the Dragon, and maybe even some Coin Master and Roblox, too. You can find her gushing over FFXIV, FFVII Remake, and other such games at our sister sites The Loadout and PCGamesN. She’s currently dreaming about the mythical Nintendo Switch 2 and loves to play Honkai Star Rail and Final Fantasy: Ever Crisis on her sassy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5. She shows her commitment to video games with the Gabumon, Raichu, Carbuncle, and Beerus tattoos spread over her body.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.