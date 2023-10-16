Ro Ghoul codes October 2023

In this Tokyo Ghoul-inspired Roblox game, you join with one of two factions to gain strength, complete quests, and fight to the top. That’s where we can help. Our Ro Ghoul codes list is frequently updated with all the fresh codes to give you some much-needed yen, and maybe even a couple of masks to help you stand out from the crowd.

Ro Ghoul codes codes

Here are the new Ro Ghoul codes:

!Code ANNIVERSARY-5 – 4,000,000 RC and 4,000,000 yen

!TrafMask – one traf mask

!Code 500MV – 500,000 RC & 500,000 yen

!Code 1M FAVS – 1,00,000 RC and 1,00,000 yen

!Code Sub2Axiore – 50,000 yen

!Code Sub2EDITTY – 50,000 yen

!Code Sub2GoldenOwl – 50,000 yen

!Code Sub22KMz – 50,000 yen

!Code Sub2ibemaine – 50,000 yen

Expired codes:

!Roziku

!Code FollowGODisPP

!Code 300MV

!Code Sub2Tokiitou

!Code Sub2КоПанда

!Code Sub2ItsBear

!Code Sub2KeizoHaHa

!Code Sub2MaTunMCS

!Code Sub2MIANNN

!Code Sub2NaiMark

!Code Sub2Sky1Ms

!Code Traftheopest

!Code Sub2RedDeMon

!Code Sub2Telanthric

!Code Sub2NanoProdigy

!Code ANNIVERSARY-2

!ibemask

!Code HNY2020

What are Ro Ghoul codes?

Ro Ghoul codes are freebies offered by the game’s developer. Unfortunately, there’s no release schedule for new codes, but they generally release when an in-game milestone is reached.

How do I redeem Ro Ghoul codes?

If you’re having trouble redeeming one of the codes above, you just need to follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Open Ro Ghoul

Press the ‘/’ button on your keyboard to open the in-game chat

Type in the code

Press enter

If successful, a speech bubble will appear above your character to confirm the rewards

