All the Deepwoken weapons and how to use them

Roblox Deepwoken is a hardcore fantasy RPG that can be pretty intimidating to newcomers. Trying to build your first character is a challenge, but our list of all the Deepwoken weapons is here to let you know the benefits of all the different weapon types.

Deepwoken weapon stances

In Deepwoken, you can switch between one-handed and two-handed fighting stances depending on your weapon loadout. One-handed stance allows you to recover increased posture from parrying and use off-hand weapons like shields, guns, and parrying daggers, but you deal less posture damage in return. In two-handed stance, you recover less posture from parrying but benefit from increased swing speed and harder-hitting parries.

Deepwoken light weapons

Light weapons are exclusively used in one-handed stance, so consider this when preparing your build. The weapons in this category are daggers, rapiers, fists, and guns. Light weapons are great if you value higher attack speed but aren’t well-equipped for high damage or long range.

Daggers

Stiletto

Gilded Knife

Silver Dagger

Canor Fang

Whaling Knife/Alloyed Whaling Knife

Champion’s Dagger

Central Dirk

Tanto/Alloyed Tanto

Nemit’s Sickle

Flareblood Kamas

Krulian Knife

Kyrsedge

Fists

Fist (Way of Navae/Legion Kata)

Iron Cestus

Legion Cestus

Jus Karita

Flamekeeper Cestus

Light’s Final Toll

Guns

Silversix

Flintlock (offhand)

Revolver (offhand)

Dragoon (offhand)

Rapiers

Quickfang

Apprentice Rapier

Inquisitor’s Thorn

Crucible Rapier

Skullpiercer (Hallowtide event exclusive)

Kyrstreza

Deepwoken medium weapons

Medium weapons provide a source of balance in your build, allowing for both one-handed and two-handed stances and a combination of speed and damage. The weapons in this category are swords, spears, clubs, and rifles.

Swords

Sword

False Memory

Messer/Alloyed Messer

Falchion/Alloyed Falchion

Scimitar

Katana

Worshipper Longsword

Officer Saber

Vigil Longsword/Alloyed Vigil Longsword

Champion’s Sword

Cavalry Saber

Shotel/Alloyed Shotel

Warden Ceremonial Sword

Razor Cutlass

Forgotten Gladius

Serpent’s Edge

Hallowscleave (Hallowtide event exclusive)

Kyrsblade

Shattered Katana

Spears

Irontusk

Iron Spear

Gremorian Longspear/Alloyed Gremorian Longspear

Ritual Spear

Acheron’s Warspear

Trident Spear/Alloyed Trident Spear

Serrated Warspear

Rifle Spear

True Seraph’s Spear

Kyrsglaive

Clubs

Mace

Sacred Hammer

Rifles

Summer Rifle

Rosen’s Peacemaker

Iron Blunderbuss

Deepwoken heavy weapons

Greathammers, greataxes, and greatswords all fall into the category of heavy weapons. They all require a two-handed stance unless you have a specific Deepwoken talent, and are slow but have increased range. Plus, if you parry an attack with a heavy weapon you get a stack of Hyper Armor.

Greataxes

Battleaxe

Halberd/Alloyed Halberd

Adretian Axe

Canorian Axe/Alloyed Canorian Axe

Iron Birch

Evanspear Hand Axe

Night Axe

Master Hawk’s HandAxe

Relic Axe

Enforcer’s Axe

Skyreap Blade (Hallowtide event exclusive)

Greatswords

Avenger

Zweihander/Alloyed Zweihander

Markor’s Inheritor

Crescent Cleaver/Alloyed Crescent Cleaver

Darksteel Greatsword/Darkalloy Greatsword

Inquisitor’s Straight Sword

First Light

Kyrscleave

Railblade

Enforcer’s Blade

Greathammers

Steel Maul/Alloyed Steel Maul

Forge Greathammer

Great Maul

Pale Morning

Petra’s Anchor

Enforcer’s Hammer

Hivelord’s Hubris

Deepwoken elemental weapons

Elemental weapons as they currently stand in Deepwoken are medium or heavy weapons that scale using a specific elemental stat. However, they don’t always do elemental damage, so keep this in mind when constructing your build.

Hero Blade of Flame

Hero Blade of Lightning

Hero Blade of Frost

Hero Blade of Wind

Hero Blade of Shadow

Stormseye

Gran Sudaruska

Curved Blade of Winds

Crypt Blade

Ignition Deepcrusher

Deepwoken offhand weapons

Offhand weapons and tools are what they sound like – equipment that you can use in your off-hand when using a one-handed stance. These include shields and tools, plus some of the guns mentioned earlier.

Shields

Targe

Old World Greatshield

Kite Shield

Worshipper’s Shield

Ethiron Curseshield

Khan Shield

The Path’s Defender

Miscellaneous

Parry Dagger

Kyrstear

That's everything you need to know about Deepwoken weapons.