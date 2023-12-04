Games for Change launches Diverse Voices, New Stories Challenge

During last week’s Games for Change Africa Festival, G4C revealed its latest initiative, the Diverse Voices, New Stories Challenge, in partnership with Google Play and HP. The program looks to increase visibility for underrepresented mobile game developers, with one winner receiving some serious support for its next game, including $10,000, industry mentorship, and more.

The Diverse Voices, New Stories Challenge is now open to developers worldwide, with entries closing on February 21, 2024. Following the submission deadline, it’s just under a two-month wait until G4C announces a winner on April 21, with the June G4C Festival showcasing the chosen game to the audience. With any luck, we might have the winner’s game on our list of the best mobile games this time next year.

Susanna Pollack, President of Games for Change, shared the following statement on the Diverse Voices, New Stories Challenge: “While the gaming industry is becoming more diverse, there are many voices and stories that remain underrepresented in the industry and the content it creates. Games for Change is delighted to partner with Google Play and HP to increase access to funding and resources for marginalized creators, and foster a more inclusive, collaborative gaming culture.”

There are, of course, a couple of caveats for entry. For a start, submissions must either be ‘created by diverse teams/individuals’ or ‘feature new and diverse stories, voices and characters.’ If you think you might be eligible, it’s worth checking out the Diverse Voices, New Stories Challenge rules and guidelines on the official Games for Change site. It’s definitely worth considering, with the competition’s champion picking up $10,000 to support development courtesy of HP, HyperX gaming peripherals, mentorship from G4C, and marketing support for a Google Play release.

