Animentals codes December 2023

If you like anime and the idea of having elemental powers, you need our Animentals codes guide. Here, you can grab all the rolls and coins you need to get the characters and skills you want, assuming you’re part of the current stress test, that is. Naturally, you can expect to see familiar faces from shows such as Naruto, One Piece, Dragon Ball, Black Clover, and more. Bring the likes of Goku and Luffy together, and who knows what powerful being you can create.

Animentals codes

Active codes:

EZROLLS – five rolls

– five rolls GETROLL – three rolls

– three rolls RELEASEYAY – 1,000 coins

What are Animentals codes?

Animentals codes are a great way to get extra rolls and coins for your adventure. The developer, Eutopia Games, tends to add new ones in celebration of milestones, so make sure you like the game to help it on its way to the next one. Who knows what rewards await you if you do?

How do I redeem Animentals codes?

To redeem Animentals codes you need to:

Launch Roblox

Fire up Animentals

Open the menu

Tap the Twitter icon

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

When is Animentals publicly available?

If you head to the Animentals page, you might notice that you don’t have access to it, and that’s because of ongoing stress tests. Should you be one of the lucky people who are part of the stress test, you can use the above codes with no problem.

For everyone else, hopefully, the game sees its full release in due time, as the developer, Eutopia Games, claimed it would fully launch following the stress tests. However, given the stress test should have ended five days ago, it’s hard to say exactly when you’ll all be able to jump in.

