Dragon Ball Revenge codes October 2023

In our Roblox Dragon Ball Revenge codes guide, get ready to launch some serious ki and use the power of every single dragon ball with these freebies.

Dragon Ball Revenge codes: a Roblox avatar appears to look like Goku, and is powering up with ki
Nathan Ellingsworth's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

October 18, 2023:  We checked for the latest Dragon Ball Revenge codes

If you need Roblox Dragon Ball Revenge codes then don’t worry, we’ve got your back. We’re absolutely Krillin it with this helpful article, as we search the planet for codes much like Goku and Bulma finding the precious Dragon Balls. How many codes? No, don’t Piccolo number, because we’ve got heaps of them. We’re ready to Whis-k you away into a world where you are the most powerful warrior, even if you don’t eat all of your Vegeta-bles. Anyway, that’s enough awful Dragon Ball puns for now.

Just before we summon an almighty Kamehameha and fire large blasts of information ki straight at you, make sure you check out our huge library of amazing Roblox game codes. If you’re an anime fan, we have articles covering Untitled Attack on Titan codes, Kage Tycoon codes, Avatar Rogue Benders codes, Your Bizarre Adventure codes, and of course we’ve got you covered with Xeno Online codes as well.

Dragon Ball Revenge codes

Active codes:

  • N3wM0des – 5m stats and 10,000 zeni (new!)
  • 70kM3mbeRs – 7m stats and 10,000 zeni (new!)
  • BirthdayEvent – 20m stats
  • 60kM3mbeRs – free rewards
  • TikTokIkariS4int – free rewards
  • Sub2Axthrius – 5m stats and free zeni
  • Anniversary2023 – free rewards
  • CLANWAR – free rewards
  • CASUALPLAYER – free rewards
  • UPDAUGUST2023 – free rewards
  • MUI3 – free rewards
  • M4ster_RBLX – free rewards
  • s1RpAblo – free rewards
  • Thanksfor10kLikes – free rewards
  • SubToDanielGT – free rewards

Expired codes:

There are no expired Dragon Ball Revenge codes.

YouTube Thumbnail

What are Dragon Ball Revenge codes?

Dragon Ball Revenge codes are a specific set of numbers and letters that you can input into the game to unlock exclusive rewards, boosts, and bonuses. The developer Dragon Ball Revenge Fan Club releases codes often to coincide with events, updates, and holidays. If you want to stay up to date, just bookmark this page and check back regularly, as we’re always looking for the latest codes.

How do I redeem Dragon Ball Revenge codes?

It’s easy to redeem Dragon Ball Revenge codes, just follow these simple steps:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Open Dragon Ball Revenge
  • Tap on the codes button within the menu
  • Enter a working code into the text box
  • Click redeem
  • Enjoy your rewards!

There you have it, folks! That’s all the Dragon Ball Revenge codes we have for today, but be sure to hop on your flying nimbus and come back to visit us soon so you can stay up to date. Next, if you love Goku and the gang as much as us, be sure to check out our guide on Dragon Ball Legends codes and new, working Blade Ball codes.

Nate is a Pokémon obsessed Nintendo historian, old enough to remember the original grey Game Boy and he’s probably played every Nintendo game you can think of. While he adores Zelda, Mario, and RPGs, he also loves to highlight indie games and has a soft spot for a good soundtrack. With words in TheGamer, Nintendo Life, Lock On, and plenty of Nintendo magazines, he’s always out to bring you the best news and guides on Pokémon and Switch games. That’s when he isn’t collecting amiibo, shiny Pokémon, or building a competitive team.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.