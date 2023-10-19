Dragon Soul codes October 2023

With our Roblox Dragon Soul codes list, you can get all the freebies you could possibly need to kick some butt with Goku and Vegeta.

Dragon Soul codes - Piccolo attacking a giant beast in front of the moon
Published:

Roblox

October 19, 2023: We checked for new Dragon Soul codes

If you like anime and manga, there’s a very good chance that you’re a Dragon Ball Z fan. In which case, you might want to give our Dragon Soul codes guide a read, as it provides you with valuable in-game freebies for the Roblox experience. In this title, you get to go on quests, fight enemies, and kick some butt with your favorite DBZ characters, such as Goku and Vegeta.

Dragon Soul codes

Active codes:

  • 125KLikes – mastery boost
  • 100KLIKES – free XP boost
  • RADRIBBON – free rewards
  • dragonsoul – 30% XP boost for three hours

Expired codes:

  • 8KLIKES
YouTube Thumbnail

What are Dragon Soul codes?

Dragon Soul codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, Novaly, who tends to release new ones for each milestone hit. So if you want to stay up to date with the latest freebies, you’d best bookmark this page.

How do I redeem Dragon Soul codes?

To redeem Dragon Soul codes, you need to:

  • Fire up Roblox
  • Launch Dragon Soul
  • Tap the codes button on the left side of the screen
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Dragon Soul codes. For some less blocky action, you should check out our list of the best Dragon Ball games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.