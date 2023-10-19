Dragon Soul codes October 2023

October 19, 2023: We checked for new Dragon Soul codes
If you like anime and manga, there’s a very good chance that you’re a Dragon Ball Z fan. In which case, you might want to give our Dragon Soul codes guide a read, as it provides you with valuable in-game freebies for the Roblox experience. In this title, you get to go on quests, fight enemies, and kick some butt with your favorite DBZ characters, such as Goku and Vegeta.
Should you be after even more freebies, you should check out our Pixel Piece codes, Anime Adventure codes, Fruit Battlegrounds codes, Anime Fruit Simulator codes, A One Piece Game codes, Project Slayers codes, and Shindo Life codes lists.
Dragon Soul codes
Active codes:
- 125KLikes – mastery boost
- 100KLIKES – free XP boost
- RADRIBBON – free rewards
- dragonsoul – 30% XP boost for three hours
Expired codes:
- 8KLIKES
What are Dragon Soul codes?
Dragon Soul codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, Novaly, who tends to release new ones for each milestone hit. So if you want to stay up to date with the latest freebies, you’d best bookmark this page.
How do I redeem Dragon Soul codes?
To redeem Dragon Soul codes, you need to:
- Fire up Roblox
- Launch Dragon Soul
- Tap the codes button on the left side of the screen
- Enter your code
- Hit redeem
- Enjoy your freebie!
There you have it, all of the current Dragon Soul codes. For some less blocky action, you should check out our list of the best Dragon Ball games on Nintendo Switch and mobile.