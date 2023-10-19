Dragon Soul codes October 2023

If you like anime and manga, there’s a very good chance that you’re a Dragon Ball Z fan. In which case, you might want to give our Dragon Soul codes guide a read, as it provides you with valuable in-game freebies for the Roblox experience. In this title, you get to go on quests, fight enemies, and kick some butt with your favorite DBZ characters, such as Goku and Vegeta.

Dragon Soul codes

Active codes:

125KLikes – mastery boost

– mastery boost 100KLIKES – free XP boost

– free XP boost RADRIBBON – free rewards

– free rewards dragonsoul – 30% XP boost for three hours

Expired codes:



8KLIKES

What are Dragon Soul codes?

Dragon Soul codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, Novaly, who tends to release new ones for each milestone hit. So if you want to stay up to date with the latest freebies, you’d best bookmark this page.

How do I redeem Dragon Soul codes?

To redeem Dragon Soul codes, you need to:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Dragon Soul

Tap the codes button on the left side of the screen

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Dragon Soul codes.