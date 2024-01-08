We’re always on the hunt for immersive mobile games, which is why we’re keeping an eye on the Duet Night Abyss release date. Set to come to iOS and Android in the future, the game looks quite like gacha behemoth Genshin Impact, but with guns. Read on to see what we know about when it might release and how to pre-register.

Duet Night Abyss release date speculation

Duet Night Abyss doesn’t currently have a release date, but given there’s confirmation of which platforms the game will release on, and pre-registration is open, it may not be as far off as we think.

What is Duet Night Abyss?

Along with the Hoyoverse vibes, Duet Night Abyss brings in sci-fi elements in a fantasy world, with a striking anime art style. It’s coming to mobile and PC and features 3D combat with ‘multiple weapon loadouts’ for characters to try out.

Machinery and magic co-exist in this world, and the game offers two different protagonists to choose from. As you adventure onwards you must defeat demonic monsters and reveal the truth of the world you’re in.

Can I pre-register for Duet Night Abyss?

Duet Night Abyss’s pre-registration went live in 2023, allowing you to stay in the know with information as soon as it drops. Currently, any pre-registration bonuses are unknown, but as more people sign up we may find ourselves earning some in-game goodies. You can sign up on the official website.

