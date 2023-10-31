Nikke tier list and reroll guide November 2023

The world is in danger, and in Goddess of Victory: Nikke, it’s up to you to lead a group of elite warriors to victory. Of course, as with any good gacha-fuelled mobile RPG, the game features many different heroes, but our Nikke tier list is here to help you discover who the best battle-hardened individuals are. We also happen to have a Nikke reroll guide in case you don’t get the character you want straight away.

If you’re after some similar content, you can check out our League of Legends: Wild Rift tier list, TFT tier list, Genshin Impact tier list, Valor Legends tier list, and Counterside tier list guides are a great read.

Anyway, here’s our Nikke tier list.

Nikke tier list

Rank Nikke characters S 2B, A2, Anis: Sparkling Summer, Alice, Blanc, Centi, Dorothy, Drake, Emma, Helm, Liter, Maxwell, Modernia, Naga, Noir, Noise, Pepper, Privaty, Rapunzel, Snow White, Scarlet, Tia A Anne: Miracle Fairy, Biscuit, Dolla, Guillotine, Guilty, Harran, Helm: Aquamarine, Laplace, Marciana, Mary: Bay Goddess, Mast, Miranda, Noah, Novel, Poli, Power, Rupee, Sugar, Viper, Volume B Admi, D, Diesel, Jackal, Makima, Milk, N102, Nihilister, Quency, Quiry, Soda, Soline, Yulha C Anis, Aria, Brid, Cocoa, Emma, Epinel, Eunhwa, Exia, Folkwang, Frima, Isabel, Julia, Ludmilla, Maiden, Mihara, Neon: Blue Ocean, Nero, Neve, Sakura, Sin, Vesti, Yuni D Belorta, Ether, iDoll Ocean, Mary, Neon, Product 23, Rapi, Rei, Rosanna, Rupee: Winter Shopper, Signal, Yan E Crow, Delta, iDoll Flower, iDoll Sun, Mica, Product 08, Product 12, Soldier EG, Soldier FA, Soldier OW

How do I perform a Nikke reroll?

Rerolling in Goddess of Victory: Nikke is similar to the majority of gacha games, you just have to:

Launch Goddess of Victory: Nikke

Complete the tutorial

Use your free pulls

If you don’t get the result you want, log out

Log in with your email address

Repeat the process until you get the character you want

Go to your settings and bind your email

There you have it, our Nikke tier list and reroll guide. If you want some similar games to play, you can check out our picks for the best mobile RPGs.