Nikke tier list and reroll guide November 2023

Goddess of Victory: Nikke

The world is in danger, and in Goddess of Victory: Nikke, it’s up to you to lead a group of elite warriors to victory. Of course, as with any good gacha-fuelled mobile RPG, the game features many different heroes, but our Nikke tier list is here to help you discover who the best battle-hardened individuals are. We also happen to have a Nikke reroll guide in case you don’t get the character you want straight away.

Anyway, here’s our Nikke tier list.

Nikke tier list - key ar depicting two heroes running through a rundown city

Nikke tier list

Rank Nikke characters
S 2B, A2, Anis: Sparkling Summer, Alice, Blanc, Centi, Dorothy, Drake, Emma, Helm, Liter, Maxwell, Modernia, Naga, Noir, Noise, Pepper, Privaty, Rapunzel, Snow White, Scarlet, Tia
A Anne: Miracle Fairy, Biscuit, Dolla, Guillotine, Guilty, Harran, Helm: Aquamarine, Laplace, Marciana, Mary: Bay Goddess, Mast, Miranda, Noah, Novel, Poli, Power, Rupee, Sugar, Viper, Volume
B Admi, D, Diesel, Jackal, Makima, Milk, N102, Nihilister, Quency, Quiry, Soda, Soline, Yulha
C Anis, Aria, Brid, Cocoa, Emma, Epinel, Eunhwa, Exia, Folkwang, Frima, Isabel, Julia, Ludmilla, Maiden, Mihara, Neon: Blue Ocean, Nero, Neve, Sakura, Sin, Vesti, Yuni
D Belorta, Ether, iDoll Ocean, Mary, Neon, Product 23, Rapi, Rei, Rosanna, Rupee: Winter Shopper, Signal, Yan
E Crow, Delta, iDoll Flower, iDoll Sun, Mica, Product 08, Product 12, Soldier EG, Soldier FA, Soldier OW

How do I perform a Nikke reroll?

Rerolling in Goddess of Victory: Nikke is similar to the majority of gacha games, you just have to:

  • Launch Goddess of Victory: Nikke
  • Complete the tutorial
  • Use your free pulls
  • If you don’t get the result you want, log out
  • Log in with your email address
  • Repeat the process until you get the character you want
  • Go to your settings and bind your email

