Dungeon Hunter 6 codes October 2023

Check out our guide for all the new Dungeon Hunter 6 codes to grab some cash, summoning scrolls, and many more boosts to use in the game.

Dungeon hunter 6 codes - three characters dressed in heavy armor holding weapons
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Gameloft’s latest entry into the Dungeon Hunter franchise is here, and that means one thing – Dungeon Hunter 6 codes for you to redeem. Become a bounty hunter and take on perilous adventures in search of greatness, while beating back the powers of evil in a hack-and-slash setting.

Need some extras in other games? Then grab the latest Blade Ball codes, Haze Piece codes, Watcher of Realms codes, and Toilet Tower Defense codes for some great gifts.

Dungeon Hunter 6 codes

Here are all the new Dungeon Hunter 6 codes:

  • DH6666 – Ten Unknown summoning scrolls and 100k gold
  • DH6DH6 – Ten Unknown summoning scrolls, 50 diamonds, and 100k gold

How to redeem Dungeon hunter 6 codes in the game

How do I redeem Dungeon Hunter 6 codes?

To redeem these codes in Dungeon Hunter 6, simply follow these steps. Note that the code function is not available right away, and you need to raise your level a bit first.

  • Open up Dungeon Hunter 6 on your device
  • Once you’re level 12, you can head to the ‘welfare’ menu
  • Then, hit the ‘gift code’ option
  • Paste or type in a code one at a time in the box
  • Hit OK and receive your freebies

There you have it – free items waiting in your inbox.

What are Dungeon Hunter 6 codes?

Gameloft and GOAT Games release codes at their discretion, so we don’t know the release schedule at the moment. Our list currently has codes that grant you summoning scrolls, cash, and diamonds, so it seems that future codes will offer much the same.

If you want some more goodies in some other of the best mobile games, check out our up-to-date lists of Honkai Star Rail codes, Coin Master free spins, and Untitled Boxing Game codes.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.