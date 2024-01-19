Eatventure codes January 2024

Eatventure codes are few and far between, but when they do appear, you’re able to pick up loads of extra in-game cash and gems to use however you like. Whether you’re just starting out with a lemonade stand or have a diner and drive-thru, we guarantee you’re going to want some free stuff from time to time.

Here are all of the new Eatventure codes:

DISCORD-2023 – 20k cash and 200 gems

Expired codes:

REDDIT-CREW

How do I redeem Eatventure codes?

It’s very easy to redeem an Eatventure code, just follow these simple steps:

Open Eatventure Click on the gear icon in the top-right corner of the screen Hit the redeem code button Type or paste in any of the codes above Press redeem Enjoy the freebies!

What are Eatventure codes?

Eatventure codes give you free in-game gems and cash without all the hard work you’d normally put in. The developer doesn’t release codes often, but make sure you bookmark this page and check back from time to time as we update it frequently.

