Eternal Tower Defense tier list October 2023

If you want to get to the top of the tower in this anime tower defense game, our Eternal Tower Defense tier list is just the ticket. With info taken from the official ETD Trello, this guide is sure to help you pick only the strongest units to build up your team.

Eternal Tower Defense tier list

Here are the rankings for all the current Eternal Tower Defense units according to the game’s official Trello. Keep in mind that tier lists are subjective and only intended as a guideline.

Tier Eternal Tower Defense unit SS Star King Kirito, Alice Zuberg (Burst Element), Eugeo (Knight), Son Goddess Solus, Janemba (Hell Sword), Rudeus Greyrat (Magician), Super Saiyan Gogeta (Reborn), Setou Kaiba, Naruto Uzumaki (6 Paths), Leafa, Gabriel (Pure Darkness), Kuchiki Byakuya (Bankai), S Dracule Mihawk (Amulet), Sasuke Uchia (Amaterasu), Toji Fushigoro, Zenitsu Agatsuma (Godspeed), Shanks (Conqueror’s Haki) A Legendary Broly (Rage), Klein, Kenpachi Zaraki (Full Power), Kirito (Dual), Super Saiyan Goku (Rage), Arlong, Prince Vegeta, Sinon, Gabriel, Kushiki Byakuya, Sasuke Uchia, Kenpachi Zaraki B Lelouch vi Britannia (Zero), Madara Uchia (Otsutuki), Gaara, Kuchiki Rukia, Rudeus Greyrat C Super Saiyan Gogeta, Kirito, Alice Zuberg, Madara Uchia, Kakashi Hatake, Janemba, Eugene, Red-hair Shanks, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Natsu Dragneel, Super Saiyan Goku D Legendary Broly, Dracule Mihawk, Naruto Uzumaki (Paths), All Might, Jotaro Kujo, Satorou Gojo, Roronoa Zoro, Freiza, Tanjiro Kamado, Rimuru Tempest, Naruto Uzumaki (Sage Mode), Kirigaya (Kirito), Son Goku, Monkey D. Luffy, Ichigo Kurosaki, Naruto Uzumaki (Kid)

What do each of the Eternal Tower Defense tiers mean?

Here’s a breakdown of each of the tiers in the above tier list.

SS – meta units and meta supports that can take on any content

S – some of the best units in the game

A – great units

B – good units

C – okay units

D – bad and awful units that you should only use as a beginner

Is there an Eternal Tower Defense Trello?

There is an official Eternal Tower Defense Trello where you can find detailed info on each of the different units, gameplay mechanics, and more. We got our rankings for this tier list from the Trello, which you can check out under the ‘ETD General Info’ tab. It’s also a great place to keep up to date on all the current and upcoming updates, new units, gamemodes, and more, so be sure to check it out.

How do I get more Eternal Tower Defense units?

There are a few different ways to get more units in Eternal Tower Defense. The most common way is through the gacha banners, where you spend gems to pull random units. There are also LR units, such as Rudeus Greyrat, that you can only obtain through the battlepass. You can purchase the battlepass in-game – but it does cost Robux, so keep that in mind!

